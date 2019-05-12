This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 12 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liam Sheedy: 'I’m delighted but I’m a realist and I realise that’s it’s only two points'

The Tipperary boss saw his side run out seven-point victors over Cork.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 12 May 2019, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,709 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4631708
Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy with Eamonn O'Shea after today's game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy with Eamonn O'Shea after today's game.
Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy with Eamonn O'Shea after today's game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

AFTER THE MISERABLE campaign they endured last season, Tipperary exploded from the 2019 Munster starting blocks to win by seven points at the home of the team who have reigned supreme over the last two summers in the province.

Yet underneath the South Stand in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as he offered his post-match reflections, Liam Sheedy was mindful of the bigger picture.

As satisfied as he was with the victory was and as pleased as he was with their attacking vibrancy, Sheedy honed in on the theme of this game being a stepping stone in the Munster round-robin series.

“We were coming down to play the team that are going for three-in-a-row in Munster but overall today was a really good performance. There was a lot to like about display but 11 years ago here you take a bit of a break, you were into a Munster final and you could get four or five weeks off.

“This evening we have just got to roll back again and get ready for what’s coming next week, which is Waterford into Semple Stadium which is a massive match again. It’s great but at the end of the day it’s two points. It’s two points in the bank, it’s not any more.

“Two points won’t get you anywhere in this championship. I think there was a one point puck of a ball in the game at Walsh Park so the margins are going to be really tight. It’s a phenomenal championship, I think it’s the best around so whatever three teams come out on top will have earned it.”

Sheedy was pleased at how his team slipped into a good run of form in the early passages of play and singled out Tipperary’s second goal courtesy of John McGrath as a pivotal moment.

“Unless you get a performance down here you won’t win. I thought we found a good level, we started very well and gave ourselves a few points of a cushion but discipline in the first half probably cost us.

“We gave them eight points from placed balls and that was a bit of a downer, but I just felt psychologically to go in a point up (and) we knew we had a small little bit of a wind at our backs in the second half, and it was a help.

“We got a great start to the second half and we got to three or four (ahead) and built on that. I just felt John McGrath’s goal was a piece of magic the way we worked the ball up, it was such a smashing ball across and the ball went into the back of the net.

“It was very hard for Cork to come back from that but in fairness to them they didn’t go away, in the last few moments you just always feel with Cork they are capable of cracking in a goal or two and they got a wonderful goal.”

The 2010 All-Ireland winning boss had been pleased with his team’s approach before the game.

“I think we got 2-23 or so from play so that’s a good day at the office. These guys can play, I said it at the press launch last Monday week that I felt that we prepared really well, we knew exactly what was ahead of us and it hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for us.

“But one performance won’t get you out, today is a good start and that’s exactly what it is. We need to go back, we need to rest our bodies and there’s a lot of tired limbs there. A lot of lads put their bodies on the line for 70-plus minutes. I’m delighted but I’m a realist and I realise that’s it’s only two points.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie