Síofra O’Shea helps Kerry return to winning ways as Galway also get back on track

Lidl NFL Division 1 Results

Kerry 4-10 Meath 2-12

Galway 3-12 Kildare 1-7

Reporting by Deniese O’Flaherty and Mark Walsh

THE OLD ADAGE of goals win games proved true as Kerry got back to winning ways when they defeated Meath in an entertaining contest in the Lidl NFL Division 1 game played at the Meath Hill GAA Grounds.

The Kingdom scored three goals in the first half and then added a fourth in the second half. Síofra O’Shea was superb in the forward line scoring 1-6 (four frees).

Kerry made a great start to the game with a goal in the second minute through Leah McMahon in her first start for Kerry. Meath got their first score in the sixth minute, a point from Emma Duggan. They followed that up with another to cut the gap to one in the seventh minute.

A nice ball in from Anna Galvin found McMahon and she made no mistake grabbing her second goal. Kerry followed up with points from Dannielle O’Leary and O’Shea to put six between the sides after 12 minutes.

Meath responded from that Kerry spell with a pointed free from Duggan and a neat goal from Orla Finnegan. Twice in seven minutes Meath came to within one point of Kerry.

The excellent O’Shea kicked two points (one free) to put three between the sides in the 28th minute but Duggan and Ciara Smyth fired over points in stoppage time to leave Meath trailing by one at the break at 2-5 to 1-7.

Three minutes into the second half Kerry got their third goal with a lovely finish from O’Shea. Duggan was on target yet again firing over a free minutes later. Every time Meath came to within a point of the Kingdom the reigning league champions were able to hit back with a score.

With two in the game Kerry got their fourth goal in the 53rd minute when Mary O’Connell fired a good shot to the net but Kerry were dealt a blow when Cáit Lynch had to go off injured in the 57th minute.

The lead was seven points in the 60th minute when O’Shea fired over another free. Meath got a second goal less than one minute later through midfielder Orlaith Sheehy. Duggan hit over another point before O’Shea finished the scoring with a point near the end.

Meanwhile, Galway also returned to winning ways against Kildare in Division 1 of the Lidl National Ladies Football League in Tuam Stadium.

The Tribeswomen built a 2-6 to 0-5 lead by half-time thanks to well-constructed goals from inside forwards Andrea Trill and Leanne Coen.

Galway’s full-forward line scored 3-7 in total and the third member of that line, Róisín Leonard, got her name among the goals for the first score after the break. Galway were not for catching thereafter.

Daniel Moynihan’s side, beaten by Cork in round two, were playing their first home game of the campaign and were 0-4 to the good early on against Kildare in Tuam thanks to points from Aoife O’Rourke, Trill (two) and Leonard.

Kildare captain Laoise Lenehan led the fight for her side and she grabbed Kildare’s first score in the 14th minute. Maynooth’s Aoife Murnane pointed for her side, before Leonard converted a superb two-point free off the deck.

Roisin Forde pointed a free for Kildare and the first of Galway’s goals arrived in the 23rd minute through Andrea Trill.

Lenehan and Forde (free) pointed for Kildare coming up to half-time, but Galway’s second goal was sandwiched between those scores. Coen brilliantly finished to the top corner in the 29th minute to ensure Galway held a commanding interval advantage.

Claregalway forward Trill laid on the assist for Leonard’s goal early in the second period. Trill took her tally to 1-4 with two more points and Kate Thompson made it 3-9 to 0-5 to Galway in the 42nd minute.

Aoife Rattigan was on target with a free for Kildare, who were awarded a penalty in the 47th minute when sub Mayah Doyle was fouled by two Galway defenders. Alannah Prizeman, another sub, finished her shot low to the corner of the net.

The Noone sisters, Hannah and Eva, put Galway 3-11 to 1-6 in front and captain Kate Slevin got in on the scoring act in the 56th minute. Prizeman rounded out the afternoon’s scoring shortly afterwards with a free.

Both sides have a week’s rest before their respective round four fixtures, when Galway play Armagh in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe, and Kildare travel to the capital to face Dublin.