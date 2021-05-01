BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Saturday 1 May 2021
Advertisement

Life’s too short to worry about Manchester revival – Jurgen Klopp

City and United are on the rise again, with Premier League and Europa League success respectively within their grasp.

By Press Association Saturday 1 May 2021, 12:02 AM
1 hour ago 845 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5425926
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Image: PA
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp admits “life’s too short” to worry about the current success of both Manchester clubs but he accepts next season is likely to be even tougher as the competition for the top four increases.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on the verge of reclaiming the Premier League title and hold the advantage in their Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain after the first leg, while United virtually assured their place in the Europa League final with a 6-2 thrashing of Roma.

Defending league champions Liverpool, meanwhile, have been left trailing in the scrap for a top-four place and they are outsiders in that race but Klopp is not casting envious glances down the M62.

“We are responsible for the things that happen to us. We were involved in the last few years constantly in semi-finals and fighting or league titles,” he said.

“I don’t know if other teams felt bad because of us but I wish for them not, I’m not like that. I’m not a person like this.

“They deserve the situation they are in. That is football, that is fair. They (City) won an awful lot of games. United turned the game around (against Roma) – like they did 20 times this year.

“I had my bad moments in the season for other reasons, not because other teams are winning more games than us.

“That’s not my problem, my only problem is with the opponent of the specific weekend and not think ‘Oh my God, City again and United are back on track’.

“Life is too short for these kind of worries or thoughts.

“We will challenge them again next year but this year we can only finish our season as good as possible and we have nothing to do with semi-finals and finals.”

Liverpool head face United on Sunday looking for their first win at Old Trafford in seven years – before Klopp’s arrival at the club.

However, victory is imperative if they are to maintain their outside hopes of Champions League qualification and the German accepts things will only get more difficult next season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It always becomes harder because City never stops. That is clear. They did not stop and they will not stop,” he added.

“United is coming up definitely everyone can see that, Chelsea is obviously in a brilliant place, a top squad.

“Thomas (Tuchel) inherited a present and you can see that they are really good so it will not get easier.

“We’re not just talking about City there will be other teams for sure. We have to deal with all the other teams who are outstandingly strong but still go under the radar like Leicester: brilliant manager and a top squad dealing with different situations.

“Nobody should write off Tottenham or Arsenal. Obviously West Ham is now flying. How can it be easier? It is not only City.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie