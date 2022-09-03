'My grandma from Cobh, she's not here with us but is definitely watching over me'

LILY AGG. YOU may not have been overly familiar with the name before, but you are now. Ireland’s super-sub will go down in the history books as the goal-scorer who secured a first-ever World Cup play-off.

“It was a f***ing team shift that has got us here… by the head of an English woman,” as captain Katie McCabe exclaimed in the huddle afterwards.

English-born but an Irish hero forevermore, this was Agg’s home debut at Tallaght Stadium. Her second goal on her third cap sealed a monumental 1-0 win over Finland on Thursday night; the London City Lionesses midfielder sprung from the bench in the 40th minute to replace the injured Ruesha Littlejohn.

She was the game-changer, named Player of the Match after a lively showing.

Just rewards after a rollercoaster journey to this point.

“It was surreal, an unbelievable experience,” Agg smiled afterwards. “I’m not prepared for this! I’m just so delighted, over the moon.”

The 28-year-old Brighton native, who qualifies through her Cork-born grandmother, wasn’t exactly fully prepared to come on either. “I was very nervous,” she concedes, warming up several times as Littlejohn struggled. “But I was ready to play one minute if I was needed, no minutes, stay on the bench — whatever was needed.”

Showtime. Zone out, focus on the task at hand. The instructions from Vera Pauw? Pick up Finland’s number four, Ria Öling, and stay defensive.

Until going all-out attack from that Megan Connolly’s free-kick in the 54th minute. It wasn’t rehearsed — “not even in my dreams,” Agg beams, far from the tallest of players but a certain aerial threat.

“It felt like it was in the air for ages. I don’t know how I found myself so free. I could kind of feel the ‘keeper was coming but I just focused on the flight of the ball. It hit my head and it went in. If it didn’t, I would have stayed down and claimed a penalty because (the ‘keeper) absolutely clattered my leg. It’s gone in the net, absolutely buzzing.

“I don’t know if there was any celebration, I was just screaming! Everyone was screaming in my ear. To hear the stadium and everyone going crazy… it’s a night I’ll never forget.”

Complete and utter ecstasy. The moments you play for.

Made all the more special given the difficult road Agg has travelled. From a gut-wrenching knee injury to a drawn-out process to secure her Girls In Green eligibility, it’s all been worthwhile. Vindication, and the perfect way to honour someone special.

“My grandma from Cobh, she’s not here with us but she’ll definitely be watching over me. I think she has every step of the way. I’ve had nothing but great luck and I owe that to her.”

Thankfully, some of her nearest and dearest were there to witness the stunning piece of history.

Agg heads past Tina-Riikka Korpela of Finland to score. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

“My partner came over and two of my friends. My mum was going to come with everyone but the expense of the hotels and so on to get everyone over, plus I wasn’t sure what role I might play… my Mum is going to have the worst regrets, but it was still very nice to have my partner and friends over.”

Slovakia is to be hit next on Tuesday as Ireland round off their group campaign, the play-offs moving into full view thereafter. Agg, a qualified lecturer, is hopeful she’ll shake off the dead leg sustained amidst the decisive goal, and continue her upward trajectory with a statement and starting signal sent out.

“I’m happy to play whatever role it is. I think Vera sees me as being quite defensive within this team. I’m happy to play whatever role she feels – whatever is needed for the team.”

“I’m just so grateful to be here,” she adds with a nod to ex-Ireland international Sophie Perry and her former head coach at London City, Lisa Fallon, for their encouragement on her international journey, along with clubmates Rianna Jarrett and Hayley Nolan.

“Honestly it’s such a special group. The girls, the staff, everyone has made me feel so welcome. This group is special. I’ve been made to feel so welcome and I’ve loved every second of being here.

“Tonight, the goosebumps were out. It’s emotional. I wanted to cry, scream… all the feelings. I need to keep pinching myself. Ultimately all these girls and the staff deserve it. I’m so excited for the future with this team.”

With free drinks in Cobh for life, surely?

“I hope so,” she grins. “I’m going to have to go back and visit ASAP!”

There’s no doubt about it, Lily Agg will be welcomed with open arms forevermore.