Limerick and Tipperary name sides for Saturday night hurling league ties

LIMERICK HAVE NAMED Darragh Langan to start at full-back for tomorrow night’s Division 1A hurling league tie against Galway.

Mike Casey drops to the bench as the Monaleen player comes in, the only change from the win over Cork earlier this month.

The Morrissey brothers, Dan and Tom, are not named in the squad, with Peter Casey and Darragh O’Donovan other continued injury absentees.

Tipperary have made six changes for their game against Kilkenny, from the team that beat Waterford last Sunday.

Brian McGrath, Conor Martin, Darragh Stakelum, Alan Tynan, Sam O’Farrell, and Darragh McCarthy all come in to start.

Bryan O’Mara, Craig Morgan, Conor Stakelum, Joe Caesar, Kevin McCarthy, and Stefan Tobin are the players to make way.

Tipperary's Alan Tynan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

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Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Darragh Langan (Monaleen), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

Subs

16. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

19. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret St Paul’s)

20. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane)

21. Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen)

22. Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh)

23. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West)

24. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

25. Paddy O’Donovan (Effin)

26. Oisin O’Farrell (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan)

TIPPERARY

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

5. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs),

8. Conor Martin (Cappawhite), 9. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs

16. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

17. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill)

18. Sean Kenneally (Moneygall)

19. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

20. Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara)

21. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s)

22. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

23. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

24. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

25. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

26. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

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