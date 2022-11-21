Injury concern for Limerick star Casey; Galway final replay details confirmed

LIMERICK ALL-IRELAND winning hurling defender Mike Casey has suffered another injury setback as he limped off in the closing stages of yesterday’s Munster club hurling semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Mike Casey in action for Na Piarsaigh against Ballygunner's Kevin Mahony. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Casey was in action for Na Piarsaigh in a game where the Limerick champions ultimately lost out by five points to All-Ireland kingpins Ballygunner.

He was forced off in the 54th minute of the game in the company of Na Piarsaigh team medics, the injury seeming to be sustained when Casey moved towards a group of players under a dropping ball on the Mick Mackey Stand side of the ground.

Casey was holding his right knee before being forced to withdraw and the full extent of the injury is unknown for a player who has endured his share of bad luck in recent times with knee issues.

In October 2020 Casey tore his cruciate in a challenge game against Galway, just before Limerick were about to start their championship campaign after a Covid-enforced delay.

Peter and Mike Casey with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after Limerick's win in July. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He underwent surgery in mid-November that year before his hopes of a comeback were interrupted the following summer by damage he suffered to his knee cartilage in a club game.

Further operations in Santry Sports Surgery Clinic were required in July 2021 and December 2021 before Casey made a full comeback to star in defence for Limerick this year as they completed three-in-a-row in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

He followed it up by collecting another county senior hurling medal with Na Piarsaigh but their Munster hopes were thwarted yesterday and the day ended on a low note for Casey with that injury.

Paul Hoban and Oisin Flannery in action in Sunday's Galway county final. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Meanwhile the Galway county board have revealed fixture details for their senior hurling final replay between Loughrea and St Thomas.

The teams will meet again on Sunday 27 November in Pearse Stadium at 1pm with the winners advancing to an All-Ireland semi-final date against the Ulster champions (Slaughtneil or Dunloy) on the weekend of 17-18 December.

Tiernan Killeen’s late point rescued a draw for Loughrea yesterday as it finished 0-20 to 1-17.

