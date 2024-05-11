'What sport doesn’t allow communication with the players? It's bonkers'

LIMERICK BOSS JOHN Kiely said he had no “sour grapes” over his side’s defeat to Cork, which was their first in this year’s Munster championship. But he also criticised the restrictions on coaches when trying to communicate messages to players during a game.

Management teams are not allowed to send personnel onto the field to relay messages to players during games, which Kiely says is “pure bonkers.”

“In the modern game you’re not allowed get messages on to the pitch,” he said after his side’s two-point defeat in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. “It’s a difficulty. What sport in the words doesn’t allow communication with the players? It’s pure bonkers. Pat Ryan I’m sure is paralysed on the line at times as well.”

Kiely added that the crowd noise in the stadium makes it all the more challenging to convey instructions verbally from the sideline. He suggested that the GAA should review the rule to protect managers from straining their voice on match days.

“You can’t hear from six feet away, here we are destroying our vocal chords. They’ll have to have a fine pot of money put away for the big claims will be put in for damage to our vocal chords. They might want to have a rethink about what they’re actually doing. I

Advertisement

“Rugby, soccer, any of these games you can easily get a message into the players. I think every GAA manager and coach is frustrated beyond belief that we can’t get even just three messages a half. You know, have a counter. Anyway it’s no sour grapes on my part tonight, fair play to Cork, they came back and got two great scores to win it.”

Kiely expressed his frustration at his side’s tendency to underperform in the first half of their Munster championship games, and rescuing a win with second-half rallies. Clare dominated them for some 50 minutes in their opening-round tie, but goals from Diarmaid Byrnes, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh and Aaron Gillane propelled them to victory. They looked to be on course for a similar display against Cork, but were denied in the final moments.

Kiely admitted that his team must avoid putting themselves in such positions going forward, but was relieved to have a two-week break to correct those issues.

“You can’t do this every day, can you? You can play the handicap all you want but you’re putting too much pressure on yourself. The game is 75-80 minutes long, not 35 minutes long. The first half was very, very disappointing.

“Listen we’ve two weeks to regroup. Two weeks to fill ourselves up with energy and come back to the table in two weeks time and glad to be going back to the Gaelic Grounds to have that opportunity. I think we have to look at this in perspective. It’s a four-game competition. Everything is not lost or won here tonight. We’ve two from three, that’s not a bad place to be, and the one we lost we should have won.

“We’ve done this to teams in the past, tonight is our turn to taste the medicine. We did it to Clare below in Ennis and came late with a couple of scores to win it. Cork came late tonight with a couple of scores to win it. So I think we have to accept it. You cannot get away with trying to do this all the time. You have to be more consistent across the 75-80 minutes.”

The decisive score in the game was a penalty for Cork which referee Seán Stack awarded for a foul on Shane Kingston which he determined was a goal-scoring opportunity. Kyle Hayes was issued a black card as a result. Kiely said he had no comment to make on that decision but was disappointed with a previous incident in which he felt a puckout was taken too soon after his side scored a point.

“The ball was pucked out literally as the ball went over the bar. The issue wasn’t at the top end of the field, it was at the other end. But anyway, it is what it is. That shouldn’t be the talking point of the game.

“Listen we were poor in the first half. Cork were by far the better team in the first half. We struggled on breaking ball, we struggled on puck outs. We didn’t give ourselves enough passages of play where we were able to build the play and so forth.”

Limerick's Mike Casey is back in training after picking up a knock against Clare. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

On the injury front, Kiely reported that key defender Seán Finn was withdrawn with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, while Declan Hannon was forced to make way in the second half. Peter Casey is out for the remainder of the season with a broken ankle and his brother Mike has returned to training after picking up a knock against Clare. Darragh O’Donovan is still working on his return from a calf issue as Limerick must now refocus for a final round clash with Waterford on 26 May.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!