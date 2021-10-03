Limerick goalkeeper rescues Patrickswell with late points as they advance to county semi-final

Patrickswell 0-20

Adare 0-18

A CHAMPIONSHIP EXIT looked in the offing for Patrickswell from this year’s Limerick hurling race until the 2019 winners produced a remarkable late scoring spree to get past Adare this afternoon.

John Fitzgibbon knocked over a free from the left wing in the 57th minute that sent Adare three points clear, but Patrickswell fought back with the last five points of the game, inspired by Jason Gillane.

Last year’s netminder for the Limerick U20 side and filling that same role in John Kiely’s current senior squad, Gillane provied the touch of scoring class that Patrickswell badly needed to dig them out of a tight spot.

Adare were left reeling at the final whistle after doing so much right for so long in this game, with defender Ronan Connolly in outstanding form as he marshalled the threat of Aaron Gillane. They enjoyed a 0-9 to 0-6 advantage at the interval, notching the last four points of the half and availing of a wasteful display from Patrickswell, who chalked up ten wides in that spell.

Limerick hurler Ronan Connolly lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2020. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In the second half Adare came good with what appeared a crucial phase of play. David O’Mahony, Mark Connolly and Charlie McCarthy pushed them 0-15 to 0-12 clear by the 46th minute. The gap grew to four momentarily, 0-17 to 0-13, when McCarthy raised a white flag in the 49th minute, and it still looked a substantial amount at three with just a minute left on the clock in normal time.

Then Patrickswell summoned that rousing response. Gillane was outstanding with his point-taking and substitute Cian Fitzgerald launched over the insurance score with the last point of the day, shooting over from distance after a great catch in the half-back line.

It was enough to see them home while earlier the team managed by John O’Meara, former successful coach with Sixmilebridge, were grateful for veteran goalkeeper Brian Murray’s intervention as he managed to block Mark Connolly early in the second half, the Adare forward having a glorious chance to net and send his team six points clear.

Cian Lynch (file photo) Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Diarmaid Byrnes popped up with impressive points early in the game and Cian Lynch started to really exert his influence for Patrickswell around the half-forward line in the second half, providing a notable scoring input in the third quarter.

It all combined to keep them in touch and then Gillane proved the match-winner. Reigning champions Na Piarsaigh will pose a substantial challenge in next weekend’s semi-final.

Patrickswell

1. Brian Murray

2. Seanie O’Brien, 3. Nigel Foley, 4. John Flynn

5. Tom Nolan, 6. Diarmaid Byrnes (captain), 7. Josh Considine

8. Calvin Carroll, 9. Mark Carmody

10. Tom O’Brien, 11. Cian Lynch, 12. Jason Gillane

13. Aaron Gillane, 14. Jack Kelleher, 20. John Kirby

Adare

1. Bryan Curtin

2. David Connolly, 3. Ronan Connolly, 21. Davy Lyons

4. John McSweeney, 6. John Fitzgibbon, 7. Jody Hannon

5. David O’Mahony, 8. Wayne McNamara

10. Mike Keane, 11. Declan Hannon (captain), 12. Charlie McCarthy

13. Mark Connolly, 14. Brendan O’Connor, 15. Willie Griffin

Referee: Eamon Stapleton (Doon)