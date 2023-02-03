Cian Lynch set to make return off the bench as Limerick name team to face Cork

JOHN KIELY HAS named seven of the side who featured in Limerick’s All-Ireland final success over Kilkenny for Saturday’s Allianz hurling league opener with Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh [throw-in, 7.30pm].

Cian Lynch is set to make his return from injury off the bench for the All-Ireland champions, who are captained by centre-back Declan Hannon in his first appearance of 2023.

David McCarthy makes his first appearance in the league for The Treaty after starting both of their Munster league games.

For Cork, debutants Conor O’Callaghan, Eoin Downey, Brian O’Sullivan and Cormac Beausang were all included in Pat Ryan’s side — named earlier on Thursday evening — to start in the Division 1A outing.

Corner-back O’Callaghan captained Cork to the All-Ireland U20 hurling title in 2020 while Downey and O’Sullivan started on Cork team that won the 2021 All-Ireland U20 hurling title. Beausang won the Cork senior hurling championship with Midleton.

Limerick

1. David McCarthy (Glenroe)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Richie English (Doon), 4.Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. Barry Murphy (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), 11. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Adam English (Doon), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feoghanagh/Castlemahon), 15. Oisin O Reilly (Kilmallock)

Subs:

16. Jamie Power (Monaleen)

17. Ciaran Barry (Ahane)

18. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

19. Micheal Houlihan (Kilmallock)

20. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

21. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

22. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

23. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)

24. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

25. Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O Donoghue Inniscarra (Inniscarra)

5. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr ), 7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

8. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown )

10. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 11. Conor Lehane, (Midleton), 12. Cormac Beausang (Midleton)

13. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erins Own)

Subs

16. Gavin Connolly (Blackrock)

17. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)

18. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers )

19. Cormac O’ Brien (Newtownshandrum)

20. Cathal Cormack (Blackrock)

21. Sam Quirke (Midleton)

22. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs )

23. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

24. Brian Hayes (St Finbarrs)

25. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

26. Shane Kingston (Douglas )

