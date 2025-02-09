Diarmaid Byrnes inspires Limerick to first win of league campaign

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Limerick 0-30

Tipperary 1-23

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

SEVEN POINTS FROM Diarmaid Byrnes saw Limerick get their first Allianz Hurling League win on the board with a four-point victory over Tipperary in front of 11,213 fans at the Gaelic Grounds.

Darragh McCarthy’s free-taking had kept Tipp within a point as late as the 66th minute but Limerick landed four in a row, including a Byrnes pair. The wing-back’s haul featured four from play and three frees, one of which was landed from his won 45.

New starters Aidan O’Connor (0-5), Patrick O’Donovan, and Adam English (0-3 each) continued to impress, while captain Cian Lynch was the stand-out performer in midfield.

Relocated Barry Murphy picked up the TG4 man of the match award for his display at corner-back but Kyle Hayes limped off in the first half.

Seán Kenneally’s wondergoal saw Tipp lead 1-13 to 0-15 at midway but they didn’t score from play after the 44th minute. They will take enough positives as they work towards their Munster Championship opener against the same opponents down the line.

Five years on from his inter-county retirement, All-Star attacker Shane Dowling made his competitive return between the sticks. Tipp also swapped keeper with Barry Hogan taking over the jersey.

Tipp started stronger by picking off middle-third points from Willie Connors, Alan Tynan, and Michael Breen. But when English finished off a neat-passing counter-attack, the sides were level for a first time at 0-3 all.

Kenneally was hooked by Dan Morrissey when eyeing a goal but he soon pointed and a storming point by Bryan O’Mara under the puck-out pushed them two ahead.

Limerick levelled again and took over with four points in a row. Three of those went through the hands of Murphy, who was excelling in his new role. Debutant Eddie Stokes, David Reidy, and O’Connor, also off to a flying start, were the beneficiaries for a 0-9 to 0-6 lead.

O’Connor and English made the advantage four as Limerick’s patient passing stretched Tipp’s defence.

Then came a Tipp surge. A McCarthy free and a Jake Morris point were followed by Kenneally’s outstanding goal. From Breen’s long ball, McCarthy picked up the break and fed the Moneygall marksman who, without allowing the sliotar to hit the ground, sent a stunning first-time volley into the far corner.

With Kyle Hayes having limped off moments earlier, Ethan Hurley levelled with his first touch to make it 1-9 to 0-12.

But Tipp channelled their momentum for a three-point lead through Morris, Kenneally, and Gearóid O’Connor.

Limerick levelled for a fifth time with three of their own via Diarmaid Byrnes, O’Connor’s fourth, and Lynch.

Aaron Gillane of Limerick in possession under pressure from Tipp's Michael Breen. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

A final Tynan point sent Tipp in a point ahead, 1-13 to 0-15.

Patrick O’Donovan caught fire from the restart with three points in the first eight minutes, two of which came from near-impossible angles by the Open Stand sideline.

A McCarthy free had briefly levelled but Limerick were motoring better with Byrnes taking his tally to 0-4, three from play, and the impressive Lynch adding his second.

Dowling was pressed into action for a double-save from Kenneally and McCarthy, neither of whom made the desired contact with their efforts, and English pointed on the counter to lead by 0-24 to 1-17 after 48 minutes.

As Tipp got a better grip on the Treaty attackers, there wasn’t another score from play until the clock hit 70.

McCarthy had the more opportunities from frees with his five conversions bringing Tipp within one but never level.

Hurley’s second was followed by a Byrnes brace and Limerick were safe from there.

Scorers for Limerick: Diarmaid Byrnes 0-7 (3f), Aidan O’Connor 0-5, Aaron Gillane 0-4 (3f), Adam English 0-3, David Reidy 0-3, Patrick O’Donovan 0-3, Cian Lynch 0-2, Ethan Hurley 0-2, Eddie Stokes 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 0-9 (9f), Seán Kenneally 1-3, Jake Morris 0-4, Alan Tynan 0-3, Michael Breen 0-1, Bryan O’Mara 0-1, Willie Connors 0-1, Gearóid O’Connor 0-1.

Limerick

1. Shane Dowling (Patrickswell)

2. Fergal O’Connor (Effin)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4. Barry Murphy (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Adam English (Doon)

9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, captain)

10. Eddie Stokes (Doon)

11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

12. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)

15. Patrick O’Donovan (Effin)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

Subs:

20. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West) for Hayes (25, inj)

19. Micheál Houlihan (Kilmallock) for Ó Dálaigh (47)

17. Hugh Flanagan (Garryspillane) for Stokes (66)

22. Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh) for O’Donovan (68)

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

5. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain)

7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

9. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

12. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

14. Seán Kenneally (Moneygall)

15. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara)

Subs:

20. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Kennedy (46)

17. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) for Stakelum (46)

18. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines) for Morgan (57)

21. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for O’Connor (65)

26. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers) for Connors (65)

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)