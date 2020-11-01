1 min ago

Welcome to today’s live coverage of what’s sure to be a thrilling Munster semi-final clash between Tipperary and Limerick from a wet and blustery Cork.

Here’s how the sides are named to start:

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

10. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

11. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)