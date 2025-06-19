Advertisement
More Stories
Limerick manager John Kiely (file pic). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeReady to go

Limerick unchanged for Dublin clash

The quarter-final takes place at 4pm on Saturday in Croke Park.
9.29pm, 19 Jun 2025

LIMERICK HAVE named their match panel for this Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final against Dublin.

John Kiely and his management team have named an unchanged starting XV from the side that suffered a Munster final penalty shootout defeat to Cork earlier this month.

There is one change among the substitutes, with Fergal O’Connor replacing Shane O’Brien.

The game takes place at 4pm in Croke Park.

Limerick (v Dublin)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
8. Adam English (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) 

Subs

  • 16. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
  • 17. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
  • 18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
  • 19. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
  • 20. Declan Hannon (Adare)
  • 21. Barry Murphy (Doon)
  • 22. Fergal O’Connor (Effin)
  • 23. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)
  • 24. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
  • 25. Paddy O’Donovan (Effin)
  • 26. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie