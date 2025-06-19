Limerick unchanged for Dublin clash

LIMERICK HAVE named their match panel for this Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final against Dublin.

John Kiely and his management team have named an unchanged starting XV from the side that suffered a Munster final penalty shootout defeat to Cork earlier this month.

There is one change among the substitutes, with Fergal O’Connor replacing Shane O’Brien.

The game takes place at 4pm in Croke Park.

Limerick (v Dublin)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Subs