Fifth time lucky as Waterford overcome quarter-final hoodoo with stunning 10-point win

Waterford 3-16

Limerick 1-12

IT WAS A case of fifth time lucky for Waterford as they finally put their All-Ireland quarter-final demons to rest with a compelling performance at a very warm Semple Stadium.

They reached this stage in the last four seasons, and fell short in every attempt. But their 10-point victory over Limerick today in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie quarter-final was the reward for their resolve. Player of the Match Lorraine Bray was superb in midfield, while Beth Carton and Niamh Rockett combined for 3-7 to send Waterford hurtling into the semi-finals.

They excelled in almost every line of the field as Limerick finished the tie with 13 players after defenders Sophie O’Callaghan and Muireann Creamer were both sent off.

The opening six minutes were a straight shootout, as Carton struck first for Waterford from a free a foul on Abby Flynn out near the sideline. Rachael Walsh added to their advantage moments later to compliment some fine individual work from Rockett.

Rockett then struck for the net to grab the opening goal of the day with Limerick opening their account either side of that score with points from Caoimhe Costelloe and Rebecca Delee.

Flynn and Carton continued to poke holes in the Limerick defence, as they combined to hit three points while midfielder Bray also added her name to the scoresheet.

Niamh Rockett celebrates her goal. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Delee revived Limerick’s charge with a superb goal on 16 minutes, capitalising on a defensive error before drilling her effort into the roof of the Waterford net. That left the Shannonsiders trailing by just four points but the Waterford response was immediate and emphatic in equal measures.

Mairead O’Brien popped the ball from the next attack as the Déise proceeded to hit 1-4 without a response on the other end. Carton slipped inside her marker to storm through along the inside and crash her shot into the Limerick net in the 24th minute. Roisin Kirwan also pointed in that sequence to ensure all six of the Waterford forwards had their name on the list of scorers.

Half-back Orla Hickey also broke forward to drill over a super point from distance. They finished the first half with eight different scorers to underline their superiority.

Delee and Costelloe both converted opportunities at the other end but Waterford were looking utterly dominant at this point. Limerick’s cause was further hampered just before half-time as centre-back Sophie O’Callaghan was sent off with a straight red card.

Trailing by 2-15 to 1-6 at the start of the second-half, Limerick made their first dent on the deficit from two more Costelloe frees.

The searing heat was visibly affecting the players as the half progressed. Limerick tried to engineer some probing attacks but Waterford’s defence continued to deny their efforts.

Their third goal came in the 42nd minute as Bray, who bossed in midfield all day, delivered a ball directly into the paw of Rockett. The star corner-forward turned quickly to shoot on sight and propel her side into a 3-15 to 1-8 lead.

Hope of a reprieve came to Limerick just before the 50th minute as the referee awarded them a penalty. Their goalkeeper Claire Keating came up to take it but, while there was power in the strike, it was kept out by the post.

Costelloe continued to convert her frees, and finished with an exceptional tally of eight, and nine points in total.

The pace dropped even more heading towards full-time as Limerick lost another player to a sending off. Full-back Muireann Creamer was dismissed with a second yellow.

Waterford’s Bray had the final say as she swept over her third point from a difficult angle to seal their win with a flourish. They will discover their semi-final opponents after the draw which takes place this evening.

Scorers for Waterford: Beth Carton [1-6 5f], Rachael Walsh [0-1], Niamh Rockett [2-1], Abby Flynn [0-2], Lorraine Bray [0-3], Mairead O’Brien [0-1], Roisin Kirwan [0-1], Orla Hickey [0-1]

Scorers for Limerick: Caoimhe Costelloe [0-9 8f], Rebecca Delee [1-2], Sarah O’Brien [0-1]

Limerick

1. Claire Keating [Cappamore]

2. Stephanie Woulfe [Templeglantine] 3. Muireann Creamer [Cappamore] 4. Marian Quaid [Bruff]

5. Mairead Ryan [Bruff] 6. Sophie O’Callaghan [Adare] 7. Neamh Curtin [Ballybrown]

8. Ailbhe Larkin [Mungret St Paul's] 9. Niamh Ryan [Bruff]

10. Michelle Curtin [Templeglantine] 11. Rebecca Delee [Newcastle West] 12. Caoimhe Costelloe [Adare]

13. Caoimhe Lyons [Monaleen] 14. Lorraine McCarthy [Bruff] 15. Sarah O’Brien [Templeglantine]

Subs:

27. Orlaith Kelleher [Croagh Kilfinny] for Larkin [HT]

24. Lizzie Boylan [Nai Piarsaigh] for McCarthy [HT]

29. Teresa Dore [Charleville] for Woulfe [47 mins]

21. Enya Harrington [Na Piarsaigh] for Curtin [58 mins]

Waterford

1. Brianna O’Regan [De le Salle]

2. Keeley Corbett Barry [De le Salle], 3. Iona Heffernan [Ferrybank], 4. Mairead Power [Pilltown]

5. Orla Hickey [Dungarvan], 6. Clodagh Carroll [Gailtir], 7. Aoife Landers [An Rinn]

8. Lorraine Bray [Cappoquin], 9. Clara Griffin [Tramore]

10. Abby Flynn [De le Salle], 11. Beth Carton [De le Salle], 12. Mairead O’Brien [Modeligo]

13. Rachael Walsh [Butlerstown], 14. Roisin Kirwan [St Anne's], 15. Niamh Rockett

Subs:

18. Tara Power [Tramore] for Flynn [48 mins]

17. Sarah Lacey [Dungarvan] for Landers [50 mins]

19. Ciara O’Sullivan [Gailtir] for Kirwan [56 mins]

21. Aoife Hartley [Gailtir] for Power [31 mins]

20. Allanah O’Sullivan [Gailtir] for O’Brien [61 mins]

Referee: John Dermody [Westmeath]

