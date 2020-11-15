BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 15 November 2020
Limerick hold off Waterford to complete back-to-back Munster title wins for first time since 1981

Semple Stadium hosted today’s game.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Semple Stadium
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 5:44 PM
12 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5265671
Waterford's Shane McNulty and Limerick's Aaron Gillane.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Waterford's Shane McNulty and Limerick's Aaron Gillane.
Waterford's Shane McNulty and Limerick's Aaron Gillane.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Limerick 0-25
Waterford 0-21

THE SILVERWARE CONTINUES to stack up for Limerick under John Kiely’s watch and their status as 2020 hurling market leaders remains intact.

But that was only reinforced after they survived the stern examination posed by Waterford in today’s Munster final, an often gripping contest eventually settled by the closing kick that Limerick possessed in front of goal.

The successful defence of their provincial title was assured by the manner in which they outscored Waterford 0-7 to 0-3 in the final quarter. Aaron Gillane again top scored with 0-10 while Graeme Mulcahy (0-4) and Peter Casey (0-3) contributed significantly alongside him in the full-forward line as well.

The eventual losers brought much to this showdown. Stephen Bennett was immense in attack as he finished with 0-12 to his credit. Tadhg De Búrca gave another towering display in defence while at different stages Austin Gleeons, Jack Prendergast and Jamie Barron were really influential in directing the game.

Waterford, cast as underdogs beforehand, would have been reasonably happy with the summary of the first half. They hit rough patches early on when Limerick’s forward movement looked sharp, all three members of the full-forward line pointing from play iniside the first four minutes, and the spell after the second water break when they were outscored by 0-5 to 0-1.

But Waterford dug in and stuck to their task in a determined fashion. They drew level at 0-7 apiece by the water break and trailed 0-14 to 0-11 at the break. Stephen Bennett’s free-taking was terrific, converting five and only missing one. His 32nd minute effort travelled all the way over the bar from 100 yards out while Austin Gleeson chipped in with two neat points in the early stages as well.

The problem they had to contend was Limerick never lost their capacity to rattle over points. Aaron Gillane chalked up six in the first half, divided between four frees and twom from play, while Peter Casey was in lively form with a trio of scores.

More to follow…

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-10 (0-8f), Graeme Mulcahy 0-4, Peter Casey 0-3, Cian Lynch, Gearoid Hegarty, Diarmaid Byrnes (0-1f, 0-1 ’65) 0-2 each, Seamus Flanagan, Adrian Breen 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-12 (0-9f, 0-1 ’65), Austin Gleeson 0-3, Jake Dillon 0-2, Kieran Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Jack Prendergast, Patrick Curran 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside – captain)
4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)
5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

11. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)
8. Jamie Barron (Fouremilewater)

15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)
10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)
12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

Subs

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Semple Stadium
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

