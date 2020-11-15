Will Limerick make it back-to-back provincial titles, or will Waterford be crowned kings of Munster for the first time since 2010? Join us for live minute-by-minute coverage here.
6 mins — Limerick 0-4 Waterford 0-2: Will O’Donoghue picks out Cian Lynch who fires over from the right.
5 mins — Limerick 0-3 Waterford 0-2: Jake Dillon levels it up, but only briefly, before Aaron Gillane puts Limerick back into the lead.
4 mins — Limerick 0-2 Waterford 0-1: Dessie Hutchinson flicks the ball back over the head of Sean Finn and points.
3 mins — Limerick 0-2 Waterford 0-0: Peter Casey scores but the build-up play — a beautiful raking pass from Tom Morrissey to Cian Lynch — was superb from Limerick.
2 mins – Austin Gleeson tries to level matters with a sideline cut but sends it wide.
1 min — Limerick 0-1 Waterford 0-0: Graeme Mulcahy opens the scoring but we’ve already seen some fierce challenges in the opening 30 seconds.
THROW IN: We’re underway in the 2020 Munster hurling final.
TEAM NEWS: For their part, Waterford are unchanged from the side that beat Cork a fortnight ago.
1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)
2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)
10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
11. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)
12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)
14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)
TEAM NEWS: Just one change to the Limerick side which beat Tipperary, with David Reidy named to start ahead of Darragh O’Donovan.
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)
11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
It’s Munster final Sunday with a twist — but all eyes are on Semple Stadium as holders Limerick take on Waterford in the provincial decider.
Can John Kiely’s men make it back-to-back Munster titles for the first time since 1981? Or Liam Cahill steer the Déise to their first provincial honours since 2010?
Throw-in is at 4pm. We’ll have the team news in a moment…
