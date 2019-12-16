Ireland U21 winger Zack Elbouzedi completes League One switch

Zack Elbouzedi celebrates after scoring for the Ireland U21s in last month's win over Sweden.

LINCOLN CITY MANAGER Michael Appleton has expressed his delight after the League One club completed the signing of Republic of Ireland U21 international Zack Elbouzedi.

Lincoln announced the capture of Elbouzedi on a long-term contract this afternoon, having agreed an undisclosed compensation fee with Waterford.

The 21-year-old winger joined Waterford for the 2019 League of Ireland season and scored six times in 27 Premier Division appearances.

A native of Dublin, Elbouzedi will return to the UK having previously been on the books at West Bromwich Albion and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“He’s a very exciting young player,” Appleton said of Elbouzedi in an interview with Lincoln City’s official website. “He has had a good year in terms of the stuff he’s been doing for Ireland U21s.

“He’s gone under the radar a little playing for Waterford in the [League of Ireland]. We see this as a little bit of a coup for the football club. There’s been a few clubs showing a lot of interest in him.

“He’s a winger who can play on both sides, but prefers to play on the right side. He’s quick, very direct and tends to make good decisions when he gets into good areas.”

Elbouzedi has established himself as a key member of the Ireland U21 team, who currently sit atop their qualifying group for the 2021 European Championships.

He chipped in with three goals — including a vital winner away to Armenia last month — while winning 10 caps for Stephen Kenny’s promising young side in 2019.

“I was at West Brom and it’s tough to break through there,” said Elbouzedi, who will become eligible to play for his new club in January.

“I ended up going back home to Ireland. It was always the goal to come back and test myself, but it had to be the right club and I feel like Lincoln is the right club for me to progress in my career.”

Lincoln City, who were crowned League Two champions last season, are currently in 15th place in League One.

