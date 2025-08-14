Linfield to face Shelbourne again, Troy Parrott scores eighth goal in 5 games

LINFIELD ARE set for a re-match with Shelbourne after beating the Faroese team Víkingur in their Europa Conference League third-round qualifier at Windsor Park tonight.

The NIFL Premiership side lost the first leg 2-1, but fought back to earn a 3-2 aggregate victory this evening.

Scottish youngster Kieran Offord gave the hosts the lead in the 22nd minute, before an Ari Olsen own goal shortly before half-time put them ahead in the tie.

David Healy’s men held on thereafter to set up another encounter with Shels, who beat them 2-1 on aggregate in last month’s Champions League first-round qualifier.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Troy Parrott scored a late winner as AZ Alkmaar beat FC Vaduz of Liechtenstein 1-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate.

The Dutch side prevailed despite having to play most of the encounter with 10 men, after Ro-Zangelo Daal’s seventh-minute red card.

The 23-year-old Ireland international came off the bench with 15 minutes remaining to score his eighth goal this season in five games — four of which have been in the Conference League.

In addition, it was confirmed that Santa Clara will be Shamrock Rovers’ opponents in the Uefa Conference League play-off round, after they drew 0-0 on the night against Larne to progress 3-0 on aggregate.

Ex-Ireland U21 international Will Ferry registered an assist as Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United drew 2-2 with Rapid Vienna on the night.

The game finished 4-4 on aggregate, with the Austrian side progressing 5-4 on penalties.

Finally, Dublin-born defender Warren O’Hora completed the match as Hibernian beat Partizan 4-3 on aggregate after extra time, despite losing 3-2 on the night.

David Gray’s side, for whom Ireland international Jamie McGrath was unavailable due to injury, had won the away leg 2-0.

But first-half goals at Easter Road from Milan Vukotić and Jovan Milošević levelled the tie on aggregate.

Kieron Bowie’s strike just before the hour mark looked set to be enough for the Scottish side to advance, while Nikola Simić’s red card four minutes later exacerbated the visitors’ woe.

But Andrej Kostić’s stoppage-time effort brought the match to extra time before Chris Cadden’s goal in the 100th minute proved to be enough for Hibs to progress.