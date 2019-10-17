This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lionel Messi presented with sixth Golden Shoe by young sons

His efforts helped Barca to successfully defend the La Liga title.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 10:31 AM
22 minutes ago 467 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4854955
Lionel Messi won the European Golden Shoe for the sixth time.
Lionel Messi won the European Golden Shoe for the sixth time.
Lionel Messi won the European Golden Shoe for the sixth time.

LIONEL MESSI HAS been presented with the European Golden Shoe for the sixth time, extending his own record as another incredible La Liga campaign was recognised on Wednesday.

Messi earned the award, which is given to the player who scores the most league goals across Europe’s top divisions, by finding the net 36 times in 34 LaLiga appearances in 2018-19.

His efforts helped Barca to successfully defend the LaLiga title as he claimed the Golden Shoe for the third successive season. 

The Argentina superstar was presented with the Golden Shoe at a ceremony in Barcelona, where his sons Thiago and Mateo handed him the latest trophy in a career laden with them.

“It is the most important competition. If you are not good in this tournament, it will cost you the Champions League,” Messi said on stage of La Liga.

“Thank you all. My family, managers, colleagues, all who have helped me to be here today.”

With six Golden Shoes to his name, Messi has two more than Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award four times, last doing so in 2014-15.

Messi has endured an injury-affected start to the 2019-20 campaign and has scored only once so far this term.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie