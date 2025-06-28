Four players who enhanced their Test chances in the Lions' victory over Western Force

1. Joe McCarthy

Joe McCarthy was named Player of the Match in the Lions' eight-try win over Western Force. Billy Sitckland / INPHO Billy Sitckland / INPHO / INPHO

McCarthy was the dominant forward on the field at Optus Stadium and was rightly named Player of the Match in the Lions’ 54-7 victory over Western Force.

The 24-year-old Leinster and Ireland lock was at his destructive best in the loose, cannoning off would-be tacklers and melting opposition players in defence.

McCarthy also won two turnovers, the first a clever steal from a Force maul and the second an opportunistic pinch after an excellent Tadhg Beirne counter-ruck.

The latter incident may foreshadow Test selection. McCarthy, the only lock of his bruising profile in Andy Farrell’s squad, will be difficult to leave out against the Wallabies on today’s form, and Beirne may shift to six as a lineout-specialising blindside to facilitate his inclusion.

2. Finn Russell

Russell was arguably the Lions' outstanding back in Perth. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Premiership winner Russell is the best 10 in Britain and Ireland and he showed why today, producing an excellent display on both sides of the ball.

The timing and delivery of his crossfield kick to Dan Sheehan in the lead-up to the Lions’ opening score were exquisite and set the tone for the Scot’s authoritative outing.

Russell also caught the Force napping with his quick tap and burst which yielded Elliot Daly’s first try, and was five from six off the tee.

The prospect of the Bath out-half lining out in Andy Farrell’s attacking shape has always been intriguing and there were several glimpses today of just how exciting it may become.

But Russell is equally now an outstanding defender in his position having worked hard at that aspect of the game in the last three years. The Force routinely flooded his channel but Russell stood up handily to the physical challenge each time.

This may be the summer in which the 32-year-old gains universal recognition as an elite Test player.

3. James Lowe

James Lowe tees up Dan Sheehan for the first try of the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Lowe is about as nailed-on a starter in Farrell’s Test team as Dan Sheehan or Maro Itoje or the aforementioned Russell.

He’s a superior all-round player to Duhan van der Merwe — who struggled with his more immersive role in Farrell’s attacking system against Argentina — and his stamp was all over the Lions’ victory over Force.

Lowe, 32, clocked up 92 metres off 11 carries, delivering four offloads — including a sumptuous round-the-shoulder pass inside to Dan Sheehan for the game’s opening score.

He also linked up sumptuously with Tomos Williams down the right edge for the Welshman’s sensational second try, powering into open country off a Mack Hansen offload before twice exchanging passes with scrum-half Williams who dove over in the corner.

Lowe got the Lions out of a couple of tricky spots, too, albeit it wasn’t his most consistent day with the boot.

4. Henry Pollock

Northampton and England youngster Henry Pollock. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pollock initially picked up where he left off in a disappointing outing against Argentina last Friday, spilling the ball with his first possession, but the 20-year-old roared into life thereafter.

One of the sharper Lions in a mixed-bag first half, Pollock combined excellently with Josh van der Flier and showed superb dexterity on the floor to hand Tomos Williams his first try.

His second-half chip and chase, after which he cleverly released the ball on the ground before regathering it to protect possession, was among the more memorable moments of the game and eventually led to Joe McCarthy’s try.

After a couple of disappointing efforts against Los Pumas, the Northampton back row was back to his defensive best, too.

His yellow card on the stroke of half-time can be virtually discounted — Pollock simply became the fall guy after an earlier team warning.

Force captain and Wallaby Nic White singled Pollock out as the Lions’ outstanding performer immediately after the game.

It was an excellent bounce-back performance by the Lions’ youngest tourist, whose all-round skillset and capacity to impact a game will make him difficult to omit from a Test 23.

Notable mention: Tomos Williams

Tomos Williams receives treatment on an apparent hamstring injury. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

With accomplished displays on back-to-back weeks, the Welsh scrum-half may have nudged ahead of Alex Mitchell in the race to back up Jamison Gibson-Park in the Tests.

However, Williams may have physically worsened his chances of a Test berth, coming off with an apparent left hamstring injury after his acrobatic finish in the right-hand corner for his second try.

The 30-year-old — and the Lions as a whole — will hope it’s nothing serious after a bright start to the summer by the Gloucester man.