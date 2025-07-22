LIVE: First Nations & Pasifika XV v British & Irish Lions, Australia tour 2025

About your hosts

The First Nations & Pasifika side, meanwhile, is a fairly hastily-arranged team composed of First Nations peoples, i.e. those who hail from the Samoan, Fijian, Tongan, Māori, and Cook Island cultures which contribute to the rugby union community across Australia.

They were chosen as the Lions’ final warm-up opponents due to the collapse last year of Super Rugby’s Melbourne Rebels, who had been due to fill this slot in their home city.

Today will be the invitational side’s first ever game.

The First Nations’ head coach is Tongan-Australian great Toutai Kefu, who won a World Cup in 1999 and starred in the Wallabies’ first ever series win over the Lions in 2001.

Kefu’s assistant coach is All Blacks legend Tana Umaga, whom you might recall played a key role in the Lions’ 2005 tour of New Zealand…

Toutai Kefu in action against Ireland in 2002. INPHO INPHO

Tana Umaga (R) renewing acquaintances with Brian O'Driscoll for an advertising campaign in 2018. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO