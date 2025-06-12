Ronan O'Gara and Conor Murray included among Sky Sports' pundits for Lions Tour

IRISH RUGBY GREATS Ronan O’Gara and Conor Murray will provide analysis on Sky Sports for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour.

La Rochelle head coach O’Gara and his one-time teammate Murray, who has just departed Munster, will feature either in studio or from pitch-side in Australia in the coming weeks, the broadcaster confirmed.

So too will ex-England captain Owen Farrell, who may yet be summoned Down Under in a playing capacity by his father, Lions head coach Andy Farrell.

Three-time Lions head coach Warren Gatland and his former Wales and two-time Lions captain Sam Warburton will also feature, with Warburton leading Sky’s punditry from the same studio as is typically used for Monday Night Football.

Sky Sports will use the 'Monday Night Football' studio to provide interactive analysis of the Lions tour. Sky Sports Sky Sports

Lions legend Ian McGeechan, who recently announced that he is battling prostate cancer, will once more feature as part of Sky’s coverage, as will Kyle Sinckler, Dan Biggar, Nolli Waterman, John Barclay, Anthony Watson, and Will Greenwood.

Alex Payne returns to front the coverage, while Eleanor Roper will serve as roving reporter.

Lead match commentary will be provided by Miles Harrison.

Sky’s coverage will begin with the Lions fixture against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tomorrow week, Friday 20 June.