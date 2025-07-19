LIVE: Australia v British & Irish Lions, first Test

Good morning!

Well, folks, after three years, it’s that time again!

The British & Irish Lions kick off their Test series against Australia at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, at 11am Irish time.

It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you live updates from the game if you’re not lucky enough to be in the stadium or if you don’t have access to Sky Sports.

Andy Farrell’s side are big favourites against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies. Brisbane is, by all accounts, a sea of red.

Let’s go!

Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO