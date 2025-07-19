The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Australia v British & Irish Lions, first Test
Well, folks, after three years, it’s that time again!
The British & Irish Lions kick off their Test series against Australia at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, at 11am Irish time.
It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you live updates from the game if you’re not lucky enough to be in the stadium or if you don’t have access to Sky Sports.
Andy Farrell’s side are big favourites against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies. Brisbane is, by all accounts, a sea of red.
Let’s go!
Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
Liveblog