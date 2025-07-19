Advertisement
More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Australia v British & Irish Lions, first Test

Andy Farrell’s tourists finally meet their hosts in Brisbane at 11am.
10.01am, 19 Jul 2025

9 mins ago 10:20AM
Good morning!

Well, folks, after three years, it’s that time again!

The British & Irish Lions kick off their Test series against Australia at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, at 11am Irish time.

It’s Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll bring you live updates from the game if you’re not lucky enough to be in the stadium or if you don’t have access to Sky Sports.

Andy Farrell’s side are big favourites against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies. Brisbane is, by all accounts, a sea of red.

Let’s go!

tadhg-beirne-and-jamison-gibson-park-leave-the-team-hotel-ahead-of-the-game Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie