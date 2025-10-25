More Stories
The Lions' Renzo du Plessis on his way to scoring his side's fourth try of the match. Steve Haag Sports/Christiaan Kotze/INPHO
FreeURC

Ulster run out of gas but pick up bonus point as Lions hand them first defeat of season

Robert Baloucoune’s hat-trick contributed to Ulster’s BP, but the Lions overwhelmed their tired visitors in the final quarter.
3.13pm, 25 Oct 2025
5

Lions 49

Ulster 31

Ken Borland reports from Ellis Park

ULSTER RAN OUT of gas in Johannesburg but left with a bonus point as the Lions inflicted a first defeat of the season on Richie Murphy’s men.

Rob Baloucoune’s hat-trick contributed to Ulster’s four-try bonus, but the hosts overpowered the tired Irish province in the final quarter of an end-to-end encounter to take maximum points at Ellis Park.

Full report to follow.

