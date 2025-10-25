Ulster run out of gas but pick up bonus point as Lions hand them first defeat of season

Lions 49

Ulster 31

Ken Borland reports from Ellis Park

ULSTER RAN OUT of gas in Johannesburg but left with a bonus point as the Lions inflicted a first defeat of the season on Richie Murphy’s men.

Rob Baloucoune’s hat-trick contributed to Ulster’s four-try bonus, but the hosts overpowered the tired Irish province in the final quarter of an end-to-end encounter to take maximum points at Ellis Park.

Full report to follow.