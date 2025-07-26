Keenan's last-gasp try seals the series for the Lions at the MCG

Australia 26

WITH SIX MINUTES left, we were told that a new record crowd of 90,307 was here at the MCG in Melbourne. It’s the second-biggest crowd ever at a Lions Test and the biggest on Australian soil in history.

At that moment, Wallabies fans must have been worried that their men were running dangerously close to empty after a stunning performance that had Joe Schmidt’s fingerprints all over it. They were right to feel that anxiety.

With the Lions’ bench making a big impact, the tourists’ supporters must have sensed that there was some inevitability to this, that their men would find the last surge to overturn a two-point deficit.

And that proved the case as Hugo Keenan’s superb last-minute try sealed the series for them. The Lions’ celebrations were briefly put on hold as the TMO, Eric Gauzins, spotted potential head contact from Jac Morgan on Carlo Tizzano in a ruck, but referee Andrea Piardi was happy it was legal. And so, the party kicked off properly.

The Lions’ brilliant team score in the last minute means they grabbed victory in one of the greatest Test matches they have been part of. It was an utterly thrilling and enthralling contest at this magnificent stadium in Melbourne.

The Lions were 18 points down at one stage in the first half, making this the biggest comeback win ever in one of these series.

Captain Maro Itoje came up with some huge moments in the second half, Tadhg Beirne was as brilliant ever, Jamison Gibson-Park showed his class, Bundee Aki gave a barnstorming performance, while replacements like James Ryan, Ellis Genge, and Blair Kinghorn were pivotal.

After all the disrespectful chat that the Lions shouldn’t come to Australia again and that this has been a terrible series, the wonderful Wallabies turned up in impressive style. Led by tireless skipper Harry Wilson, they didn’t deserve to lose.

They nearly shocked the Lions, who were widely expected to have too much quality. Andy Farrell’s men had to show their steel to grab it at the death but they had the composure required to hold onto the ball through multiple phases before Keenan surged over on the left-hand side.

The Wallabies played some brilliant rugby, even as sub scrum-half Tate McDermott had to spend more than 60 minutes on the wing due to an injury. Schmidt’s side took advantage when Lions wing Tommy Freeman was in the sin bin during the first half, scoring two tries in that period.

The returning Will Skelton and Rob Valetini had a massive impact with their physicality but it was a smart, well-planned Wallabies performance too. That big-hitting duo were replaced relatively early and while the Lions bench impacted hugely, the hosts faded.

The Lions always had a bit of muscle when they needed it, winning three scrum penalties, and putting together some superb attack as Dan Sheehan, Tom Curry, Huw Jones, Tadhg Beirne, and Keenan scored their five tries.

At times, the Wallabies simply couldn’t cope with that Lions power and precision. Though Farrell’s men had wobbly moments, Farrell will be proud at how they never stopped believing. Now they’ll look to make it 3-0 in Sydney next weekend.

The first half was sensational, the Wallabies scoring 17 unanswered points in one spell, then the Lions responding with 12 unanswered points of their own just before the break to drag themselves back into the game.

Schmidt’s men were brutally powerful and direct from the off, earning a 6-0 lead through two Tom Lynagh penalties before the Lions responded with a smart score from hooker Dan Sheehan, who tapped a five metre penalty and dove over Dave Porecki and James Slipper, who were expecting a low carry.

Russell hit the post with his conversion and the Lions were soon under the pump at the other end after more outstanding Australian ball-carrying. The Wallabies said no to an easy three points from in front of the posts, kicked into the left corner, and Slipper snuck underneath Jack Conan and Russell to score.

Referee Piardi had lost patience with the Lions’ poor discipline and sin-binned right wing Tommy Freeman for being offside in that passage. And the Wallabies prospered against 14 men as Tom Wright kicked a brilliant 50:22 then more savage carrying across 17 phases left scrum-half Jake Gordon in position to snipe between Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong to score.

Straight from the restart, wing Max Jorgensen nearly broke out from deep in his own half before centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii cut the Lions to shreds by scything inside Bundee Aki and past Porter before sending Wright clear from 40 metres out.

Lynagh again missed the conversion but the Wallabies were 23-5 in front.

And it was a knock-on from Lynagh that gave the Lions’ an invite to attack again, with Jamison Gibson-Park making a smart decision to go into the shortside in the Wallabies’ 22, with Conan classily giving Tom Curry the chance to finish smartly in the right corner.

A good line kick from Russell after the Wallabies came in the side of a breakdown gave the Lions one final chance before the break. And they took it. Sheehan and Conan were among those to carry powerfully before an emphatic finish from centre Huw Jones.

But even with Valetini off at half time and Skelton joining him soon after, the Wallabies returned to nailing the fundamental skills in attack and earned themselves a penalty that Lynagh kicked for 26-17.

The Wallabies nearly broke away for another brilliant score soon after as Langi Gleeson, on for Valetini, surged into the Lions’ half and connected with Fraser McReight, who found Suaalii. But just when it looked like Suaalii would move the ball on again into space, Curry appeared from nowhere and forced a knock-on.

It was a crucial tackle. Because only minutes later, the Lions were down the other end landing a big blow. Aggressive carrying from the superb James Ryan and Ellis Genge, both just off the bench, helped to build momentum before left wing James Lowe wonderfully preserved space down the left and then Tadhg Beirne blasted over.

Russell’s excellent conversion left the Lions training by just two with a quarter of the game still to go. With their beefy bench being rolled out, momentum seemed to be on the Lions’ side, captain Maro Itoje winning a breakdown turnover they kicked into the left corner.

The Wallabies kept fighting for everything, sub back row Carlo Tizzano earning a crucial poach just in front of his own tryline to lift the siege.

The Lions’ scrum continued to prosper, winning a third penalty but they couldn’t crack the Wallabies down in the 22 after a brilliant break from replacement wing Blair Kinghorn. This time, sub tighthead Will Stuart rolled on the ground after being tackled, denying Gleeson a poach attempt.

Itoje came up with another big play as he led a maul turnover that gave his team another chance, only for Genge to knock on as they looked to enter the Wallabies’ 22.

But the Lions had one more sting left in their tail. Keenan had the final say.

Australia scorers:

Tries: James Slipper, Jake Gordon, Tom Wright

Conversions: Tom Lynagh [1 from 3]

Penalties: Tom Lynagh [3 from 3]

Lions scorers:

Tries: Dan Sheehan, Tom Curry, Huw Jones, Tadhg Beirne, Hugo Keenan

Conversions: Finn Russell [2 from 5]

AUSTRALIA: Tom Wright; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter (Tate McDermott ’20); Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; James Slipper (Angus Bell ‘HT), David Porecki (Billy Pollard ’57), Allan Alaalatoa (Tom Robertson ‘HT); Nick Frost, Will Skelton (Jeremy Williams ’48); Rob Valetini (Langi Gleeson ‘HT), Fraser McReight (Carlo Tizzano ’61), Harry Wilson (captain).

Replacements not used: Ben Donaldson

LIONS: Hugo Keenan; Tommy Freeman (yellow card ’24), Huw Jones (Owen Farrell ’61), Bundee Aki, James Lowe (Blair Kinghorn ’61); Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park (Alex Mitchell ‘); Andrew Porter (Ellis Genge ’55), Dan Sheehan (Rónan Kelleher ’65), Tadhg Furlong (Will Stuart ’65); Maro Itoje (captain), Ollie Chessum (James Ryan ’55); Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry (Jac Morgan ’55), Jack Conan.

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].