Dubliner Lisa Fallon named new head coach of English Championship side

LISA FALLON, THE Dubliner who worked in the backroom teams of Jim Gavin’s five-in-a-row Dublin side; Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland’s set-up and Cork City’s double winning team, has been named the new head coach of English championship side, the London City Lionesses.

A Uefa Pro License holder, Fallon was previously employed by Chelsea. She said this move, however, was a huge step forward. “This is a seminal moment in my career and an extremely proud day for me and everyone who has helped me through my career to-date.

“I would like to thank Diane (Culligan) and the (London City) Board for giving me this opportunity. I was drawn to the ambition of the club and Board – together I am sure that we will take this club forward.

“The squad is exciting with lots of potential and we are all looking forward to getting back out on the grass and back to training. Finally, and most importantly, I would like to talk directly to the supporters – we’ll be a hard-working, attacking team that will continue to make you proud.”

Chairwoman Diane Culligan said: “Following an extremely thorough search for our new Head Coach it was obvious to us that Lisa was the outstanding choice – we are absolutely thrilled that she is joining us.

“Lisa has an excellent pedigree in football, not only in the women’s game but the men’s too and I consider the Lionesses very fortunate to have someone with her knowledge, experience and integrity leading us. We all have high hopes for a wonderful season ahead, when it returns.”