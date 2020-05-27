This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 27 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dubliner Lisa Fallon named new head coach of English Championship side

The former assistant at Cork City takes up her role with the ambitious English club today.

By Garry Doyle Wednesday 27 May 2020, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,386 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5108826
Lisa Fallon was part of Jim Gavin's backroom team.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Lisa Fallon was part of Jim Gavin's backroom team.
Lisa Fallon was part of Jim Gavin's backroom team.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

LISA FALLON, THE Dubliner who worked in the backroom teams of Jim Gavin’s five-in-a-row Dublin side; Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland’s set-up and Cork City’s double winning team, has been named the new head coach of English championship side, the London City Lionesses.

A Uefa Pro License holder, Fallon was previously employed by Chelsea. She said this move, however, was a huge step forward. “This is a seminal moment in my career and an extremely proud day for me and everyone who has helped me through my career to-date.

“I would like to thank Diane (Culligan) and the (London City) Board for giving me this opportunity. I was drawn to the ambition of the club and Board – together I am sure that we will take this club forward.

“The squad is exciting with lots of potential and we are all looking forward to getting back out on the grass and back to training. Finally, and most importantly, I would like to talk directly to the supporters – we’ll be a hard-working, attacking team that will continue to make you proud.”

Chairwoman Diane Culligan said: “Following an extremely thorough search for our new Head Coach it was obvious to us that Lisa was the outstanding choice – we are absolutely thrilled that she is joining us.

“Lisa has an excellent pedigree in football, not only in the women’s game but the men’s too and I consider the Lionesses very fortunate to have someone with her knowledge, experience and integrity leading us. We all have high hopes for a wonderful season ahead, when it returns.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie