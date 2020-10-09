BE PART OF THE TEAM

Lisa Fallon steps down from English Championship job after five months in charge

The Dubliner has left her role as head coach of the London City Lionesses due to family reasons.

By Ben Blake Friday 9 Oct 2020, 4:31 PM
IRELAND’S LISA FALLON has stepped down as head coach of English club, the London City Lionesses, it has been announced today. 

The Dubliner left her coaching role at Chelsea to take charge of the FA Women’s Championship side in May

However, after just five months at the helm, she has been forced to depart due to family reasons, as Covid-19 restrictions have made travelling back and forth from Ireland to England unmanageable.  

The Lionesses are currently 10th in the second tier after one point from their opening four matches. 

“It is with a very heavy heart that today, I step away from my role as head coach of the London City Lionesses due to family reasons,” Fallon said.

“Being appointed as head coach at this club was both an honour and a privilege – and was a very proud day for my family. I thank everyone at the club sincerely for their understanding in me prioritising my family’s needs at this time.

With my family based in Dublin, and the team based in London, the logistics of travelling to meet the needs of both – whilst in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic – are no longer viable.”

A Uefa Pro Licence holder, Fallon has previously worked with Cork City, Bohemians, Northern Ireland and the Dublin footballers. 

Diane Culligan, the club’s chairwoman, added: “Lisa Fallon is an outstanding football coach. Despite being with the club for only a few months, the positive impact she has had on and off the pitch is immeasurable. Although we wanted Lisa to continue as our head coach, I accept that is simply not possible for her in the current circumstances.

“It is hugely regretful for all parties that the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic are such that Lisa’s travelling between the club and her family in Ireland have become problematic. Sadly, that arrangement is no longer practical for Lisa. The club completely understand this and support Lisa in making the best decision for her family.

“We know that Lisa will remain a close friend of our club and I have nothing but the warmest wishes for Lisa and her family. When she is ready, I have no doubt that Lisa will return to a dugout soon – and be extremely successful when she does.”

Assistant coach Melissa Phillips will look after first-team duties on an interim basis. 

