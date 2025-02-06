Man Utd's Martinez likely to miss rest of season with cruciate injury

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE confirmed defender Lisandro Martinez sustained cruciate ligament damage when he injured his knee in the loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The latter stages of United’s 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford saw a distraught-looking Martinez carried off on a stretcher after his left knee buckled.

Advertisement

An update on the Argentina international from the club on Thursday said: “Manchester United can confirm that Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way.”

United boss Ruben Amorim said after the match that he thought it was a “serious situation”, adding: “Licha is really important for us, not just as a football player but the character he has, especially in this hard moment.”

The result left Amorim’s side, who host Leicester in the FA Cup on Friday, lying 13th in the Premier League.