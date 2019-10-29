Littlewoods Ireland renew hurling championship and camogie league sponsorship

LITTLEWOODS IRELAND HAS renewed its sponsorship of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship and camogie national leagues until 2022.

The online retailer will also continue to sponsor the GAA Go Games Provincial Days as part of the new new deal. No figures have been announced as to the value of the sponsorship.

Littlewoods Ireland has sponsored all three competitions since 2017, and has provided various services including live streaming of the camogie leagues to over 140,000 viewers in 2019.

They also launched a range of GAA county jerseys for sale on their website this summer in a partnership with the GAA and O’Neill’s.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Littlewoods Ireland for the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship,” said GAA President John Horan following the announcement.

Littlewoods Ireland have been a fantastic partner over the past three years and have really demonstrated their interest and commitment to the game. It is thanks to the support of Littlewoods Ireland that we can continue to develop and promote the game to a level that reflects its status as a national treasure.

“They have highlighted their understanding of the game in the GAA community through highly successful campaigns like #StyleOfPlay and the Ultimate Croke Park Sleepover on the eve of the All-Ireland Hurling Final.

“We also recognise and applaud their work with the Littlewoods Camogie Leagues which ties in well with the overall promotion of the Gaelic Games. We are looking forward to continuing to work together.”

Camogie President Kathleen Woods also welcomed the announcement:

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with Littlewoods Ireland for a further three years as sponsors of the National Leagues.

“Since coming on board as sponsors in 2017 Littlewoods Ireland have helped us to grow the reach of the competition to new audiences through innovative initiatives such as the livestreaming of fixtures throughout last year’s campaign.

“The genuine enthusiasm and passion which they have shown for the game has been infectious and I am excited for what the next three years will hold as we continue to collaborate with them.

“I am very much looking forward to the 2020 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues in the new year and it promises to be another exciting year of top-quality inter-county Camogie.”

