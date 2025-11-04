LIV Golf expanding tournament format to 72 holes from 2026

LIV GOLF TOURNAMENTS will be played over 72 holes from 2026, the Saudi-backed series has announced.

Tournaments have been 54-hole events over three days since LIV Golf was first established in 2022. The majority of tournaments were played from Friday through to Sunday.

The format will change next year with all events taking place over four days, generally beginning on Thursday of event weeks.

From 54 to 72. In 2026, we’re expanding to a 4-round format, advancing our global growth and bringing more action for fans worldwide. #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/Z15uc3BaxV — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) November 4, 2025

“This is a win for the League, and the players,” Jon Rahm said in a statement from LIV Golf today. Rahm is LIV Golf’s reigning individual champion and captain of the circuit’s Legion XIII.

“LIV Golf is a player’s league. We are competitors to the core and we want every opportunity to compete at the highest level and to perfect our craft. Moving to 72 holes is the logical next step that strengthens the competition, tests us more fully, and if the growing galleries from last season are any indication, delivers more of what the fans want.”

Fellow LIV player Bryson DeChambeau added:

“Everyone wants to see the best players in the world competing against each other, especially in the majors, and for the good of the game, we need a path forward,”

“By moving to 72 holes, LIV Golf is taking a proactive step to align with the historic format recognized globally. This is a fantastic evolution of the LIV Golf product, showing how our League listens and adapts to create the best possible experience.”