Man United face Brighton, as they continue their pursuit of a Champions League spot.
Despite looking rather isolated up front, Connolly wins a free kick having been brought down by Lindelof, after Maguire had given the ball away.
The Galway youngster will gain confidence from moments like that.
Brighton are sitting very deep, with United dominating possession so far.
The hosts will be hoping the pace of Aaron Connolly can hurt their opponents on the break.
We’re underway…
Speaking on Sky, Jamie Redknapp is very complimentary in describing Aaron Connolly.
He highlights the 20-year-old Irish striker’s “nuisance value,” adding: “I really like what I see,” though that he will still require some time to reach his potential according to the ex-Liverpool star.
It is the first time Connolly has started successive Premier League games.
Confirmation of tonight's teams, with Irish internationals Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly both starting for Brighton.
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It’s a big game for both sides.
Brighton sit in 15th on 33 points and are not 100% certain of Premier League survival yet.
United, meanwhile, are chasing a Champions League spot. They will need to finish fourth to be guaranteed that at present, and currently are five points off the top four in sixth.
In recent times, the Amex Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils, losing on their last three visits there.
