14 mins ago

Good evening and welcome to our liveblog.

Eighth-place Man United face Burnley in 13th, and ordinarily, the Red Devils would be favourites for this clash.

However, it’s been a strange season for the Red Devils. They’ve often punched above their weight against the top teams, while struggling against the so-called weaker clubs.

After the disappointment of the recent defeat to bottom-of-the-table Watford, Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s men recovered well to earn a convincing 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Solksjaer will be hoping for a similar outcome tonight, though it may not be easy against a Burnley team who can be awkward to play against, particularly at Turf Moor.