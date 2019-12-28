Burnley host Man United, as Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s men bid to improve their record against the Premier League’s weaker teams.
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
📃 Here it is... our final starting XI of the year. Let's get it 👊#MUFC #BURMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 28, 2019
TEAM NEWS: Here's how the Clarets line-up at Turf Moor tonight v @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/hvsKqia5Wj— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 28, 2019
Good evening and welcome to our liveblog.
Eighth-place Man United face Burnley in 13th, and ordinarily, the Red Devils would be favourites for this clash.
However, it’s been a strange season for the Red Devils. They’ve often punched above their weight against the top teams, while struggling against the so-called weaker clubs.
After the disappointment of the recent defeat to bottom-of-the-table Watford, Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s men recovered well to earn a convincing 4-1 win over Newcastle.
Solksjaer will be hoping for a similar outcome tonight, though it may not be easy against a Burnley team who can be awkward to play against, particularly at Turf Moor.
