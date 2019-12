MAN UNITED WENT FIFTH and moved to within a point of the top four after beating Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League this evening.

Anthony Martial scored the first goal, coolly slotting home, after an incisive through ball from Andreas Pereira.

Marcus Rashford doubled United’s advantage in second-half stoppage time, taking it around Nick Pope and finding the net after a fine counter-attacking move.

More to follow

