Man United face Everton, as they look to enhance their top-four prospects.
Liveblog
Strong words from Gary Neville on Sky.
“My blood’s boiling,” he says, claiming certain players weren’t trying hard enough against Barcelona.
He adds that he’ll hold off on singling out individuals for now.
Confirmation of today’s teams…
Three changes from Tuesday night – in come...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2019
🇵🇹 @DalotDiogo
🇷🇸 @NemanjaMatic
🇧🇪 @RomeluLukaku9#MUFC #EVEMUN
🔵 | Team news is in at Goodison Park!— Everton (@Everton) April 21, 2019
2️⃣ changes.
🔄 @michaelkeane04 returns.
🇫🇷 @SchneiderlinMo4 starts.
COYB! 💪 #EFCMatchday pic.twitter.com/z0cNsDEBfr
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
It should be an intriguing clash at Goodison Park.
It won’t be easy for United, who are currently two points off the top four.
Everton are currently 10th, but are just three points off 7th. The Toffees are on course for a third successive home win and will be hoping to recover from last week’s disappointing defeat to Fulham.
United, meanwhile, have been showing indifferent form of late. They have lost five from seven in all competitions, while the Barca defeat midweek meant they lost four consecutive away matches for the first time since 1999, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a player for the club.
Solskjaer has suggested some stars are playing for their futures, and it is vital that the club can finish the season on a high by qualifying for the Champions League.
