Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

As it stands, Shamrock Rovers are just two games away from the Europa League group stages.

Man United, Arsenal, Roma and Real Sociedad are among the teams they could potentially face if they progress to the group stages.

However, qualifying won’t be an easy task.

Tonight, they face a tricky first-leg tie against Ferencvaros in humid conditions out in Hungary.

Their opponents have won their last four consecutive domestic titles, while they made it all the way to the Champions League group stages as recently as the season before last.

In the pre-match press conference yesterday, Rovers manager Stephen Bradley said it would be a “level above any team we played this year,” and adding to the challenge is the fact that Rovers are without as many as six first-team players.

The Hoops have pulled off some impressive European results in the past and winning this tie would be up there with the best of them.

The kick-off is set for 5.30pm Irish time.