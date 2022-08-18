Shamrock Rovers face Ferencvaros in the first-leg encounter as they aim to take a positive result back to Tallaght.
And here’s how the hosts line up…
The starting XI pic.twitter.com/8exqNPpCV3— Ferencvárosi TC (@Fradi_HU) August 9, 2022
Confirmation of the Shamrock Rovers team for today…
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 18, 2022
⚫️ Gannon at wing back
⚫️ Kavanagh in midfield
⚫️ Gaffney leads the line
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐬 ☘️#RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/Khsd07bP1g
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
As it stands, Shamrock Rovers are just two games away from the Europa League group stages.
Man United, Arsenal, Roma and Real Sociedad are among the teams they could potentially face if they progress to the group stages.
However, qualifying won’t be an easy task.
Tonight, they face a tricky first-leg tie against Ferencvaros in humid conditions out in Hungary.
Their opponents have won their last four consecutive domestic titles, while they made it all the way to the Champions League group stages as recently as the season before last.
In the pre-match press conference yesterday, Rovers manager Stephen Bradley said it would be a “level above any team we played this year,” and adding to the challenge is the fact that Rovers are without as many as six first-team players.
The Hoops have pulled off some impressive European results in the past and winning this tie would be up there with the best of them.
The kick-off is set for 5.30pm Irish time.
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
COMMENTS (1)