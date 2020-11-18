Ireland face Bulgaria, as Stephen Kenny’s side aim to end a long winless run.
Confirmation of the Ireland team below, with Ryan Manning handed a debut at left-back.
STARTING XI | Ireland v Bulgaria— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 18, 2020
Congratulations to Ryan Manning who makes his first appearance for the senior squad tonight 👏
James Collins, Ronan Curtis & Daryl Horgan start as the front three as Jason Knight starts in the midfield 👌#COYBIG | #IRLBUL pic.twitter.com/PSvaeYNNXZ
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Ireland still are without a win in the Stephen Kenny era, and their only goal since the manager took over came in the reverse fixture for this game all the way back at the start of September.
The preparation for this match has been less than ideal for Ireland, to put it mildly.
They are without 13 of the original squad that Kenny picked — in fact, you can literally pick a team of potential starters from those missing.
Moreover, they must not lose in order to avoid relegation to the third tier of the Nations League, with Bulgaria currently trailing them by a point in the group, having lost all their matches other than the Ireland game so far.
