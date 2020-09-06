Ireland face Finland, in the first home game of the Stephen Kenny era.
Ireland v Finland
"We want a pathway for our players and young talent to come through to the senior team..."— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 6, 2020
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny praises the pathway after handing Jayson Molumby his senior debut 👏#COYBIG | #IRLFIN 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/oiqSy5WIn9
Confirmation of the Ireland team…
Ireland XI: Darren Randolph; Matt Doherty, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Enda Stevens; Harry Arter, Jayson Molumby, Robbie Brady; Callum O’Dowda, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah.
Subs: Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers, Darragh Lenihan, Seamus Coleman, Alan Browne, James McClean, James McCarthy, Conor Hourihane, Callum Robinson Jeff Hendrick, David McGoldrick, Shane Lo
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Ireland will be hoping to improve on a slightly subdued performance away to Bulgaria on Thursday amid a 1-1 draw.
Three changes in midfield suggest Kenny wasn’t totally happy with that aspect to the play in Sofia.
There has already been one significant result in Ireland’s group today, with Wales beating Bulgaria.
It means Ryan Giggs’ men are top of the group on six points, with Ireland and Bulgaria on one point and Finland on 0 points, with the group winners set to be promoted to League A.
Stephen Kenny’s men will consequently be aiming to close the gap with a positive result this evening.
