9 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

Ireland will be hoping to improve on a slightly subdued performance away to Bulgaria on Thursday amid a 1-1 draw.

Three changes in midfield suggest Kenny wasn’t totally happy with that aspect to the play in Sofia.

There has already been one significant result in Ireland’s group today, with Wales beating Bulgaria.

It means Ryan Giggs’ men are top of the group on six points, with Ireland and Bulgaria on one point and Finland on 0 points, with the group winners set to be promoted to League A.

Stephen Kenny’s men will consequently be aiming to close the gap with a positive result this evening.