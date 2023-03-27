LIVE: Ireland v France, Euro 2024 qualifier

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Stephen Kenny’s side are set for a huge test against the team most people would consider as the best in Europe.

France are coming into the match on the back of an impressive 4-0 over Netherlands in their opening qualifier, while Ireland had a less convincing 3-2 victory in Wednesday’s friendly with Latvia.

Optimism isn’t particularly high from an Irish perspective given the calibre of the opposition, but it’s bound to be an intriguing night, and Ireland will at least have a buoyant home crowd behind them.