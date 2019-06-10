This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 June, 2019
The Ireland team bus broke down on their way to the stadium.

“It’s the first time the bus has broken down in 960 odds games [as a manager], so it’s not such a bad average,” Mick McCarthy tells RTÉ.

Speaking on RTÉ, Liam Brady is disappointed with the absence of Matt Doherty from tonight’s starting XI.

The Ireland legend believes the in-form Wolves star could have been tried out as a Glenn Whelan-style holding midfielder in tonight’s match.

A reminder of how the group looks ahead of this game as well as Denmark-Georgia, which is kicking off simultaneously.

IRE2

We’re just over an hour away from kick-off, as Ireland look to build on an encouraging start to their Euro 2020 campaign.

Though there will be stiffer tests to come, 10 points from 12 would be an excellent position to be in at the halfway stage of qualification.

Anything other than a win would be disastrous, although any inclinations towards complacency will surely be abated by memories of the last time the sides met, as Ireland were made to sweat amid difficult conditions to earn a 1-0 victory last March.

McCarthy has gone with a relatively attacking line-up and the crowd at the Aviva will certainly be expecting more than one goal tonight.

