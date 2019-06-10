33 mins ago

We’re just over an hour away from kick-off, as Ireland look to build on an encouraging start to their Euro 2020 campaign.

Though there will be stiffer tests to come, 10 points from 12 would be an excellent position to be in at the halfway stage of qualification.

Anything other than a win would be disastrous, although any inclinations towards complacency will surely be abated by memories of the last time the sides met, as Ireland were made to sweat amid difficult conditions to earn a 1-0 victory last March.

McCarthy has gone with a relatively attacking line-up and the crowd at the Aviva will certainly be expecting more than one goal tonight.