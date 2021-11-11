Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 11 November 2021
The crowd are certainly up for this game.

Every mistake by the visitors is being cheered loudly.

Portugal have dominated possession in the early stages as expected, but they haven’t been able to do much with it.

We’re underway…

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland play Portugal in what on the face of it is a dead rubber from the hosts’ perspective.

On the other hand, Stephen Kenny’s contract has yet to be extended and tonight could go some way towards resolving that issue.

A second competitive win would surely seal the deal in that regard, while the packed Aviva crowd and the fact that Portugal have left out some important players will also likely be beneficial to the Boys in Green’s chances.

 

Moreover, regardless of what happens tonight, automatic qualification will be decided when Portugal take on Serbia on Sunday, and so Fernando Santos’ side will not necessarily need to go all out for the win, though avoiding defeat would mean Portugal only need a draw in their climactic encounter at the weekend.

