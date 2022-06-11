It’s exactly three years and one day since Ireland’s last competitive home win — a 2-0 defeat of Gibraltar — so Stephen Kenny and his team will be especially eager to give the fans something to cheer today.
Ireland come into this match on the back of successive defeats to Armenia and Ukraine, and if they don’t win today, talk of potential relegation from League B will intensify.
Scotland recently endured the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup, but are in a better place than Ireland right now if their midweek 2-0 victory of Armenia is anything to go by.
Steve Clarke’s side will consequently go into this match as slight favourites, but Ireland have responded to setbacks well before during Kenny’s reign and will be hoping to do so again today.
The match kick-off time is 5pm.
