Eddie Jones said he’s expecting to face ’15 Donald Trumps’ today. We’re going minute-by-minute to make sure doesn’t field any Boris Johnsons.
Liveblog
Good morning, rugby fans. Or, as they say in England and the USA, hello.
Welcome to day seven of the Rugby World Cup where the USA will be the 20th and final team to take the field. For England, it’s the second outing in the tournament and Eddie Jones has named a much-changed side after a four-day turnaround from the win over Tonga.
