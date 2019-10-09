This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 9 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

9,468 Views 2 Comments
Share
2Mins

KICK-OFF:

Wales under early pressure as Nakarawa and Botia run the ball back at them after a clearance.

An offload doesn’t quite go to hand and Wales can exit with a line-out. But positive from the Pacific Islanders.

Anthems done, Fiji bring out the Cibi and we’re all set.

Here’s your runners and riders.

Wales

Liam Williams; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies;

Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis; Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones; Josh Navidi, James Davies, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhs Carre, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Aaron Wainwright, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin

Fiji

Kini Murimurivalu; Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia, Semi Radrada; Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani;

Campese Ma’afu, Sam Matavesi, Manasa Saulo; Tevita Cavubati, Leone Nakarawa; Dominiko Waqaniburotu,  Semi Kunatani, Viliame Mata. 

Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, Peceli Yato, Nikola Matawalu, Jale Vatubua, Josh Matavesi

Hey there. If you’re just joining us, we’re already in full – what Jamie Heaslip might call – flow as we liveblog through the morning’s rugby.

Scotland have just finished off a 61-o rout of Russia in Shizuoka, but this liveblog is all about Wales, who kick-off against a Fiji side keen to make a point in this tournament at 10.45.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie