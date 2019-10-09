We’re going minute-by-minute as Warren Gatland’s men prepare to take another step towards the quarter-finals.
TRY! Wales 0 Fiji 5 (Tuisova ’3)
KICK-OFF:
Wales under early pressure as Nakarawa and Botia run the ball back at them after a clearance.
An offload doesn’t quite go to hand and Wales can exit with a line-out. But positive from the Pacific Islanders.
Anthems done, Fiji bring out the Cibi and we’re all set.
Here’s your runners and riders.
Wales
Liam Williams; George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies;
Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis; Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones; Josh Navidi, James Davies, Ross Moriarty.
Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhs Carre, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Aaron Wainwright, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin
Fiji
Kini Murimurivalu; Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia, Semi Radrada; Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani;
Campese Ma’afu, Sam Matavesi, Manasa Saulo; Tevita Cavubati, Leone Nakarawa; Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Semi Kunatani, Viliame Mata.
Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, Peceli Yato, Nikola Matawalu, Jale Vatubua, Josh Matavesi
Hey there. If you’re just joining us, we’re already in full – what Jamie Heaslip might call – flow as we liveblog through the morning’s rugby.
Scotland have just finished off a 61-o rout of Russia in Shizuoka, but this liveblog is all about Wales, who kick-off against a Fiji side keen to make a point in this tournament at 10.45.
