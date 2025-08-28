Advertisement
LIVE: Linfield v Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers v Santa Clara

Shelbourne face Linfield, while Shamrock Rovers host Santa Clara in the Uefa Conference League play-off round.
23 mins ago LINFIELD 0-1 SHELBOURNE (WOOD 23)
7.16pm, 28 Aug 2025
Linfield 0-1 Shelbourne (Shels lead 4-1 on aggregate)

Shamrock Rovers 0-0 Santa Clara (Rovers lead 2-1 on aggregate)

19 mins ago 8:12PM

26 mins: McKee puts in a dangerous cross.

But Norris is alert and gets to the ball just ahead of Millar.

21 mins ago 8:10PM

Shels lead 1-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate.

It’s a great goal. Coote finds Wood with a terrific lofted pass, and the former Hull youngster, who timed his forward run to perfection, volleys it home with his sidefoot.

23 mins ago 8:08PM

LINFIELD 0-1 SHELBOURNE (WOOD 23)

24 mins ago 8:07PM

19 mins: Odubeko gets on the end of a hopeful ball. The striker is through on goal and lobs the keeper, but it comes off the top of the crossbar.

It would have been offside anyway, but it shows how effective going route one can be for the visitors.

27 mins ago 8:03PM

It’s kicked off now at Tallaght Stadium…

30 mins ago 8:01PM

13 mins: Offord gets away from Barrett and bursts into the area.

But Speel is alert and averts the threat by coming off his line quickly, smothering the ball and taking a knock from the onrushing attacker for his troubles.

35 mins ago 7:56PM

shelbourne-fans-during-the-uefa-conference-league-play-off-match-at-clearer-twist-national-stadium-at-windsor-park-belfast-picture-date-thursday-august-28-2025 Shelbourne fans at the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

37 mins ago 7:53PM

7 mins: Aside from that one early scare, Shels look pretty comfortable so far.

They are seeing plenty of the ball and holding onto it well, in the knowledge that they don’t have to take any unnecessary risks.

42 mins ago 7:49PM

2 mins: A nervy moment for Shels.

A hopeful ball into the area breaks kindly for Roscoe, but Gannon is on hand to make a strong last-ditch tackle.

44 mins ago 7:46PM

We’re underway at Windsor Park…

54 mins ago 7:37PM

Here’s how Shels and Linfield line up…

56 mins ago 7:35PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s another huge night for Irish football, with Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers 90 (or potentially 120) minutes away from a place in the Conference League group stages.

A reminder that Shels lead Linfield 3-1 from the first leg, and the Hoops have a 2-1 advantage against Portuguese side Santa Clara.

The game at Windsor Park kicks off at 7.45pm, while it’s an 8pm start for Rovers.

We’ll be focusing primarily on Shelbourne, while keeping a close eye on developments at Tallaght.

