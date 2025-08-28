The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Linfield v Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers v Santa Clara
Linfield 0-1 Shelbourne (Shels lead 4-1 on aggregate)
Shamrock Rovers 0-0 Santa Clara (Rovers lead 2-1 on aggregate)
26 mins: McKee puts in a dangerous cross.
But Norris is alert and gets to the ball just ahead of Millar.
Shels lead 1-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate.
It’s a great goal. Coote finds Wood with a terrific lofted pass, and the former Hull youngster, who timed his forward run to perfection, volleys it home with his sidefoot.
LINFIELD 0-1 SHELBOURNE (WOOD 23)
19 mins: Odubeko gets on the end of a hopeful ball. The striker is through on goal and lobs the keeper, but it comes off the top of the crossbar.
It would have been offside anyway, but it shows how effective going route one can be for the visitors.
It’s kicked off now at Tallaght Stadium…
13 mins: Offord gets away from Barrett and bursts into the area.
But Speel is alert and averts the threat by coming off his line quickly, smothering the ball and taking a knock from the onrushing attacker for his troubles.
Shelbourne fans at the game. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
7 mins: Aside from that one early scare, Shels look pretty comfortable so far.
They are seeing plenty of the ball and holding onto it well, in the knowledge that they don’t have to take any unnecessary risks.
2 mins: A nervy moment for Shels.
A hopeful ball into the area breaks kindly for Roscoe, but Gannon is on hand to make a strong last-ditch tackle.
We’re underway at Windsor Park…
Here are the starting XIs for Rovers and Santa Clara…
Here’s how Shels and Linfield line up…
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It’s another huge night for Irish football, with Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers 90 (or potentially 120) minutes away from a place in the Conference League group stages.
A reminder that Shels lead Linfield 3-1 from the first leg, and the Hoops have a 2-1 advantage against Portuguese side Santa Clara.
The game at Windsor Park kicks off at 7.45pm, while it’s an 8pm start for Rovers.
We’ll be focusing primarily on Shelbourne, while keeping a close eye on developments at Tallaght.
