Liverpool face Everton, as the Reds aim to take a big step towards Premier League glory.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Richarlison escapes the attention of Fabinho — who gave the ball away with a misplaced header in the build-up — inside the box and his shot from a tight angle has to be parried away by Alisson.
Decent start by Everton!
We’re underway…
Confirmation of today’s teams…
Hello, and welcome to the first liveblog I’ve done for a very, very long time.
Hope you’re as glad to be back as I am.
Liverpool know they are just two wins away from guaranteed Premier League glory.
A victory today against Everton will be a big step in the process, but the Reds’ bitter rivals will be desperate to prolong their wait for a first title since 1990.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be aiming to become just the third side to take points off Liverpool in the league this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s men on a remarkable 27 wins from 29 games before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted proceedings.
Join us for this hotly anticipated game, which kicks off at 7pm in a near-empty Goodison Park.
