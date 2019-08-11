19 mins ago

Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham have all started with wins, so both Chelsea and Man United will be eager to follow suit today.

It’s a match with two relatively inexperienced coaches at this level — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard have yet to really prove themselves as top-level managers, but a win for either today would certainly do no harm to their reputations.

It’s a tough one to call. Chelsea finished three places above United last year, though lost their best player in Eden Hazard during the summer.

The Red Devils have home advantage and made a couple of big-name signings during the transfer window, and so will be determined to start with a win as they aim to improve on last year’s disappointing campaign.