LIVE: Molde v Shamrock Rovers, Uefa Conference League

Good evening.

The season proper begins here for Shamrock Rovers with one of the toughest fixtures they are likely to face all year.

Molde have had a somewhat disappointing campaign so far.

They finished 13 places below Shamrock Rovers in 23rd in the table, winning two and losing three of their six games.

Stephen Bradley’s side, who are in unchartered territory for an Irish side in Europe, have often been slow starters in the league in recent seasons, but they will need to adapt fairly quickly back to competitive football here.

They also have a couple of new faces in their squad who will need to get up to speed promptly, including highly-rated 16-year-old striker Michael Noonan, who has been handed a start tonight.