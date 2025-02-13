The season proper begins here for Shamrock Rovers with one of the toughest fixtures they are likely to face all year.
Molde have had a somewhat disappointing campaign so far.
They finished 13 places below Shamrock Rovers in 23rd in the table, winning two and losing three of their six games.
Stephen Bradley’s side, who are in unchartered territory for an Irish side in Europe, have often been slow starters in the league in recent seasons, but they will need to adapt fairly quickly back to competitive football here.
They also have a couple of new faces in their squad who will need to get up to speed promptly, including highly-rated 16-year-old striker Michael Noonan, who has been handed a start tonight.
LIVE: Molde v Shamrock Rovers, Uefa Conference League
We’re underway…
Dylan Watts of Shamrock Rovers warms up ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
A pic via my colleague David Sneyd, the Shamrock Rovers end is beginning to fill up ahead of the 5.45pm kick-off, with a Scandinavian Hoops flag among the interesting sights…
Who do you think will progress in this tie to play Legia Warsaw or Cercle Brugge?
Poll Results:
Here is the Molde team that will line out tonight…
Here’s confirmation of the Shamrock Rovers starting XI…
Good evening.
