Live

LIVE: Netherlands v Ireland, World Cup qualifier

Ireland face Netherlands in their second game of the campaign.
7.01pm, 7 Mar 2026

14 mins ago 7:22PM

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Netherlands (31)
Ireland (17)
Draw (8)

16 mins ago 7:19PM

leanne-kiernan-and-abbie-larkin-inspect-the-pitch-ahead-of-the-match Ireland's Leanne Kiernan and Abbie Larkin inspect the pitch ahead of the match. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

20 mins ago 7:16PM

Confirmation of the Ireland starting XI below, with Denise O’Sullivan the notable absentee through injury…

21 mins ago 7:14PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland had an encouraging performance but a disappointing result against France as they opened their World Cup qualification campaign on Tuesday at Tallaght Stadium.

They kept one of the best sides in the world at bay for long spells and took an early lead through Katie McCabe before the French hit back in the second half, thanks to substitute Melvine Malard’s brace.

A last-gasp Denise O’Sullivan effort cleared off the line reinforced the sense that it wasn’t going to be Ireland’s night, but Carla Ward praised the dogged performance afterwards, with her side unlucky not to come away with a point.

They will be hoping to maintain that performance level in Utrecht tonight and achieve a better outcome, but will be underdogs again versus a Netherlands team that are 16 places above them in the Fifa rankings.

The Dutch themselves will be less than satisfied after an opening 2-2 draw with Poland — the team that many pundits are tipping to compete with Ireland for third spot in the group.

But it will undoubtedly be another big test for Ward’s side, with the hosts possessing no shortage of world-class performers to choose from in their squad.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The other game in the group, in which France host Poland, starts slightly later (8.10pm Irish time).

