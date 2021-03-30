55 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog. In the context of everything that’s gone on over the past week, this feels a little more significant than the average friendly.

The Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen is the unlikely venue, as Ireland bid to end a 10-match winless run under Stephen Kenny (and 11 matches if you factor in the Mick McCarthy era).

Qatar, Ireland’s opponents this evening, are unlikely to be any pushovers. They have already beaten Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, the side who toppled the Boys in Green on Saturday night.

Stephen Kenny has recalled a number of experienced players for this game, and it will fascinating to see whether they can show him that they should have been starting the qualifying matches.