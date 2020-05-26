This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 26 May, 2020
RSS

Finally there will be live sport to watch on Irish TV next month

RTE to show live coverage from next month.

By Garry Doyle Tuesday 26 May 2020, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,594 Views 6 Comments
The Curragh is to re-open for racing next month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

HORSE RACING WILL return to our screens on Friday 12 June and Saturday 13 June with live coverage on RTÉ2 of the 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas from the Curragh. 

In addition to the first Classics of the Flat racing season on June 12 and 13, RTÉ Sport will cover 10 additional race meetings including all the best action from the Irish Flat season including the Irish Derby weekend and The Oaks.

Following on from the Guineas weekend, RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player will have live Racing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening until 13 July. These brand new one hour shows will feature live action and reaction from across the country.

Horse Racing Ireland is to implement recommended social distancing measures on track, the strict measures must be undertaken by all industry bodies including broadcasters. 

The head of sport for RTE, Declan McBennett, said: “Live Sport is an integral part of Irish life & RTÉ Sport is delighted that it is returning across all RTÉ platforms. For everything that it brings in terms of physical exercise, mental well being, social and community cohesion and economic stimulation the benefit of sport will again be appreciated by all. Horse Racing in this country is a key component of that and HRI are to be commended for getting racing back in a safe and responsible manner.”

RTÉ Racing in June on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player - 
Friday 12 June, The Curragh

Saturday 13 June, The Curragh

Friday 19 June, Gowran Park

Saturday 20 June, Naas

Sunday 21 June, Leopardstown

Friday 26 June, The Curragh

Saturday 27 June, The Curragh (The Irish Derby)
Sunday 28 June, The Curragh

 

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

