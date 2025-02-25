LIVE: Slovenia v Ireland, Nations League

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

Ireland are hoping to make it two wins from two after a positive start to their Nations League campaign against Turkey on Friday.

It was a scrappy victory against the Turks, and Carla Ward will be hoping for a better display today but won’t mind too much so long as the outcome is the same.

It won’t be easy against a Slovenia side who won 2-1 away in Greece in their opening fixture, but the hosts won’t be at their strongest, with a couple of players out injured.

And given that they’re 14 places above them in the Fifa rankings, the Girls in Green will be favourites to progress today.

Kick-off is at 5pm.