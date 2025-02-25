Advertisement
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Slovenia v Ireland, Nations League

Ireland face Slovenia in their second game of the Nations League campaign.
4.31pm, 25 Feb 2025

16 mins ago 4:51PM

There has indeed been a late change to the Ireland starting XI.

Megan Connoly has come into the team in place of Megan Campbell, who has presumably picked up an injury in the warm-up.

19 mins ago 4:48PM

Confirmation of the starting XIs below, with the caveat that RTÉ are reporting doubts over whether Megan Campbell will start.

 Slovenia are unchanged from the Greece win, while the Ireland team sees one change, with Amber Barrett coming in for Marissa Sheva.

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Anna Patten, Megan Campbell, Katie McCabe; Ruesha Littlejohn; Heather Payne, Denise O’Sullivan, Lucy Quinn; Amber Barrett, Kyra Carusa

Slovenia: Zala Meršnik; Izabela Križaj, Lana Golob, Dominika Conc, Kaja Eržen; Lara Prašnikar, Sara Makovec, Kaja Korošec, Zara Kramžar; Maja Sternad, Špela Kolbl

25 mins ago 4:42PM

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

Ireland are hoping to make it two wins from two after a positive start to their Nations League campaign against Turkey on Friday.

It was a scrappy victory against the Turks, and Carla Ward will be hoping for a better display today but won’t mind too much so long as the outcome is the same.

It won’t be easy against a Slovenia side who won 2-1 away in Greece in their opening fixture, but the hosts won’t be at their strongest, with a couple of players out injured.

And given that they’re 14 places above them in the Fifa rankings, the Girls in Green will be favourites to progress today.

Kick-off is at 5pm.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie