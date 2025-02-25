The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Slovenia v Ireland, Nations League
There has indeed been a late change to the Ireland starting XI.
Megan Connoly has come into the team in place of Megan Campbell, who has presumably picked up an injury in the warm-up.
Confirmation of the starting XIs below, with the caveat that RTÉ are reporting doubts over whether Megan Campbell will start.
Slovenia are unchanged from the Greece win, while the Ireland team sees one change, with Amber Barrett coming in for Marissa Sheva.
Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Anna Patten, Megan Campbell, Katie McCabe; Ruesha Littlejohn; Heather Payne, Denise O’Sullivan, Lucy Quinn; Amber Barrett, Kyra Carusa
Slovenia: Zala Meršnik; Izabela Križaj, Lana Golob, Dominika Conc, Kaja Eržen; Lara Prašnikar, Sara Makovec, Kaja Korošec, Zara Kramžar; Maja Sternad, Špela Kolbl
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Ireland are hoping to make it two wins from two after a positive start to their Nations League campaign against Turkey on Friday.
It was a scrappy victory against the Turks, and Carla Ward will be hoping for a better display today but won’t mind too much so long as the outcome is the same.
It won’t be easy against a Slovenia side who won 2-1 away in Greece in their opening fixture, but the hosts won’t be at their strongest, with a couple of players out injured.
And given that they’re 14 places above them in the Fifa rankings, the Girls in Green will be favourites to progress today.
Kick-off is at 5pm.
